David Kurtz Unveils Riveting Sequel, "The Wayward King"
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Kurtz, acclaimed author and storyteller, is proud to announce the release of his latest historical fantasy novel, The Wayward King. Published on May 7, 2024, this eagerly awaited sequel to The Ax and Helms continues the thrilling saga with an enthralling blend of history, adventure, and suspense.
The Wayward King picks up two years after the dramatic events at the Old World Keep. A crucial peace summit between the king of the Brits and the king of the Danes takes a dark turn when one king seemingly loses his sanity and the other vanishes without a trace. Tasked with preventing the collapse of a fragile peace, Ivan Volk sets sail aboard the Cheslav to the land of the Brits, uncovering a sinister plot that endangers everything he cherishes.
As Ivan ventures into hostile territories, he navigates perilous seas and treacherous lands, encountering the enigmatic lykke apekatt, a peculiar indigenous species with secrets of their own. The journey tests his resolve and skills, leading to revelations that could alter the course of history.
This gripping narrative delves deep into the complexities of loyalty, bravery, and the quest for identity. Kurtz masterfully weaves historical references and fantastical elements, creating a rich tapestry that will captivate both history enthusiasts and fantasy lovers.
David Kurtz is not only a writer but also a photographer and martial artist with a profound love for animals. With a children's librarian mother, Kurtz was immersed in the world of books from a young age, fostering his passion for historical fiction and science fiction. Having left the corporate world, he now dedicates his time to crafting stories, creating art, and teaching martial arts.
David Kurtz has been celebrated for his ability to blend historical accuracy with imaginative storytelling. His debut novel, The Ax and Helms, garnered a loyal readership, and The Wayward King is set to further solidify his reputation as a master of historical fantasy.
The Wayward King is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. For more information about David Kurtz and his works, please visit his official website: https://davidkurtzauthor.net/.
First Book Link: https://a.co/d/7qqCMYL
Second Book Link: https://a.co/d/100frgX
David Kurtz
Tolkeins Book Writing
davidlkurtz@wi.rr.com