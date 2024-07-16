Amendment of Disclosures in Past Management Information Circulars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development of BETR-001, a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”), is issuing the following press release to clarify disclosures in its past Management Information Circulars (“MIC”) as it relates to beneficial ownership by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian:



Dates of MIC and

Related Record

Dates



Section in MIC



Amount of Beneficial

Ownership and

Percentage of Class (if

applicable) as

Disclosed in MIC



Amended Amount of

Beneficial Ownership

and Percentage of

Class (if applicable)



February 28 and

February 10, 2023



Proposal No. 2 – Election of

Directors

5,506,367 common 5,863,786 common November 23 and

November 5, 2021



Proposal No. 2 – Election of

Directors

5,155,162 common 5,529,887 common November 20 and

November 9, 2020

Voting Securities and

Principal Holders of Voting

Securities



5,155,162 common

13.9% 5,251,637 common

14.2% February 15 and

February 13, 2019 Principal Stockholders and

Security Ownership of

Management 9,161,929 common

9.455% 21,330,518 common

22.01%

The Company also announces that it has issued 350,000 common shares and 350,000 share purchase warrants pursuant to the conversion of convertible debentures totalling $35,000. Share purchase warrants are exercisable into common shares, on a one-for-one basis, at an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant and expires on August 31, 2026.

