Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grants in South Carolina

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced 12 recipients of $2.4 million through inaugural grant program.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced twelve grant recipients for the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In South Carolina, twelve projects have been selected to receive funding totaling $2.4 million. Of the projects awarded, 79% are in distressed communities and 58% are infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair, stated, “The SEID grant program is designed to support transformative projects that enhance infrastructure and economic vitality. We are excited to see these initiatives in South Carolina set the stage for sustainable growth in communities with the greatest needs.”

"The launch of the SEID grant program is a testament to the progress SCRC is making to improve the quality of life for our people," said Governor Henry McMaster, former SCRC States’ Co-Chair. "By enhancing our infrastructure through these grants, we provide a critical boost to communities where it is needed the most."

The twelve South Carolina grantees are:

City of Abbeville: Harry’s Plaza Redevelopment Project

The City of Abbeville will receive $350,000 in SEID funding to address pressing issues of housing shortage, low median household income, and outdated infrastructure through the redevelopment of Harry’s Plaza. The project focuses on downtown revitalization and enhancing the Historic Downtown District's tourism appeal. This initiative aims to create jobs, increase visitors, and improve local infrastructure, ultimately contributing to the city's growth and economic development.

Open Space Institute Land Trust Inc.: The Black River Initiative – Opening the First State Park (RMS-South)

The Open Space Institute Land Trust Inc. will receive $500,000 to support the Trail Building for the Inaugural Black River State Park (RMS-South) project. This initiative will enhance access to outdoor recreation and foster economic revitalization in Williamsburg County. The project will create approximately 3,710 linear feet of trail, featuring boardwalks, bridges, and overland paths, to provide inclusive access to the natural beauty of the Black River.

City of Myrtle Beach: Zoning Rewrite

The City of Myrtle Beach will receive $150,000 to address deficiencies in its zoning ordinances, particularly regarding workforce housing. This project aims to update regulations to meet the evolving needs of its growing population, fostering a more diverse and equitable environment and supporting accessible housing for essential workers.

Main Street SC: SC’s Small Business E-Commerce Omnichannel in the SCRC

Main Street SC has been awarded $105,250 to enhance the digital presence and competitiveness of 90 small businesses across nine distressed counties. This initiative aims to provide e-commerce training and capacity building, particularly targeting minority-owned businesses, to foster economic empowerment and job creation.

Lowcountry Council of Governments: Varnville Gin Feasibility Study

The Lowcountry Council of Governments will receive $93,600 to support the revitalization of the historic Gin building in Varnville. The project aims to create a hub for economic and educational initiatives, including STEAM-focused learning, career training, and small business incubation, to stimulate local economic growth and community development.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College: HGTC Marine Technology Center

Horry-Georgetown Technical College has been awarded $200,000 to establish a Marine Technology Center on the HGTC Georgetown Campus. The center will offer programs in Boat Building Technology and Outboard Marine Technology, addressing workforce shortages in the boating industry and enhancing economic resilience in the region.

City of Orangeburg: Gateway to Orangeburg

The City of Orangeburg will receive $350,000 to revitalize a parcel of land into a safe and inviting outdoor space. The project includes amenities such as a walking trail and a small amphitheater, aiming to enhance community well-being, promote sustainability, and stimulate local economic opportunities.

City of Dillon: Community Pavilion/Festival Market

The City of Dillon will receive $200,000 to construct the Dillon Festival Market, a space for local entrepreneurs to sell goods and services. This project aims to revitalize the downtown area, provide access to fresh food, and enhance community gathering spaces, thereby boosting the local economy.

City of Johnsonville: Fire Hydrant Improvements

The City of Johnsonville will receive $81,000 to install eight new fire hydrants, addressing critical issues in fire flow protection and water quality. This initiative aims to enhance firefighting capabilities and improve water quality for residents.

Santee Lynches Regional Council of Governments: Town of Lynchburg Water System

The Santee Lynches Regional Council of Governments has been awarded $261,018 to extend water service to areas south of Hwy 76 in Lynchburg. This project addresses water outages and poor quality, facilitating future growth and economic development in the town.

Lowcountry Council of Governments: Town of Brunson Transit Shelter

The Lowcountry Council of Governments will receive $62,892 to enhance transportation access in the Town of Brunson. The project involves installing a prefab transit shelter equipped with solar power, heating units, USB charging ports, and an emergency telephone, providing a safer waiting area for patrons and supporting local economic growth.

South Carolina Justice Navigators Network: Georgetown University Law Center

The South Carolina Justice Navigators Network has been awarded $75,000 to provide "Legal First Aid" training to community organizations supporting individuals facing housing instability, substance abuse, family crises, and other social issues. This initiative aims to enhance housing stability and access to healthcare for low-income residents in nine South Carolina counties.

For more information about the SEID grant program and other SCRC initiatives, contact SCRC at info@scrc.gov.