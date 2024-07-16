Couzens Dental Continues Tradition of Excellence in Hilton Head While Embracing Transformation
Popular Island Dental Practice Extends Gratitude to Departing Practitioner, Galvanizes Team and Invites Community to Experience the Couzens Difference
Couzens Dental is honored to announce the retirement of esteemed dentist Dr. Robert G. Savarese, who has served the Hilton Head community with distinction for many years. With heartfelt gratitude, the practice recognizes his invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication to patient care.
“We are deeply grateful for the long and distinguished career of our friend, Dr. Savarese,” said Dr. Susan Couzens. “His commitment to providing high-quality dental care has left an indelible mark on our community. While he may be stepping down, his spirit of service will continue to guide us.”
Dr. Savarese has been a pillar of the dental profession in Hilton Head, earning the trust and admiration of generations of families through his exceptional skill and compassionate service. His departure marks the end of a remarkable era, but his legacy of excellence will continue to inspire the team at Couzens Dental.
As Couzens Dental moves forward, the practice remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of patient care. Under the leadership of Dr. Couzens, the practice is poised to continue the tradition of delivering exceptional service that Hilton Head residents have come to expect.
“It is important for our patients to know that despite these changes, the quality of care and service they receive at Couzens Dental remains unchanged,” said Dr. Couzens. “Our team is dedicated to providing the same level of personalized attention and expertise that our patients have always enjoyed.”
Dr. Couzens - along with Dr. Childs, Dr. Lenick, and Dr. Pauls - is committed to providing the Hilton Head community with comprehensive dental care, transforming smiles, and enhancing the lives of their patients with a thorough approach to oral health.
Couzens Dental invites the Hilton Head community to experience the Couzens difference. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.couzensdental.com.
About Couzens Dental
Couzens Dental has been serving the Hilton Head community with excellence, offering a wide array of dental services from routine check-ups to full-mouth reconstructions. Owned and led by Dr. Susan Couzens, the practice is dedicated to providing personalized, complete, and compassionate care to every patient.
