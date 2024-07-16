Agreement reopens direct-to-consumer B.C. wine sales to Alberta

CANADA, July 16 - A new agreement between British Columbia and Alberta means B.C. wineries can again ship their products directly to Alberta consumers, reopening a vital sales and tourism channel for B.C.’s wine industry.

“B.C. wines are world-class and should be enjoyed across Canada and around the world,” said B.C. Premier David Eby. “Today's agreement ends the temporary ban on direct sales to customers in Alberta, and that's a win for B.C.’s grape growers and wineries, as well as a win for Albertans who have excellent taste in wine.”

British Columbia and Alberta have signed a memorandum of understanding, which will provide a path forward for B.C. wineries to sell directly to customers in Alberta.

“People around the world are eager to enjoy our award-winning wines from B.C.,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “This agreement is great news for our wineries and for all those Albertans who want the freedom to choose the wines they want. Our wine sector underpins so much more of the Okanagan economy as it contributes to our tourism, hospitality industry, fruit harvesting, food security, and our leadership in our made-in-B.C. agricultural industry. We will continue to work to support B.C. wineries and grape growers.”

Direct-to-consumer sales allow wine clubs and other customers a greater choice and access to premium B.C. wines that may not be otherwise readily available in their region. Tourists from Alberta often place orders after visiting B.C. wineries, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy B.C. products after they’ve returned home.

“Reopening direct sales to Alberta is a welcome boost to grape growers and orchardists,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Expanding the sales market is a great benefit to producers who are facing challenges with the impacts of climate change on their crops.”

Miles Prodan, president and CEO, Wine Growers British Columbia, said: “Today’s announcement brings welcome stability to the B.C. wine industry. Wine Growers BC thanks Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby for their commitment to removing barriers between the two provinces. We also acknowledge B.C. MLAs Harwinder Sandhu and Roly Russell for their support in ensuring the relationship between B.C. wineries and Alberta wine tourists and consumers continues to flourish and grow.”

