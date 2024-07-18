Kaajal Yadav Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship

Kaajal aspires to improve the quality of technology through creative programming.

Aspiring Computer Programmer Envisions Creating Algorithms that Make Technology Easier to Use for All

Coding allows me to creatively apply logical reasoning to make the real world a little bit better for others. It is incredibly exciting and empowering.” — Kaajal Yadav

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire2STEAM.org , known for its scholarship and recognition program for young women and girls aiming for careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Kaajal Yadav an ASPIRER scholarship.Kaajal is a rising sophomore majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Data Science at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, New Jersey. “Kaajal is a computer programmer on a mission to one day build advanced user interfaces so that people can get the most out of their experience using technology platforms such as Google with even fewer delays and glitches while producing high-quality information,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, Founder at Aspire2STEAM. “Now that’s an aspiration we can all get behind and we have no doubt Kaajal will achieve her goal!”Computer programming is a part of Kaajal’s everyday experience and identity. While she also enjoys playing sports, she tends to spend more time coding on her laptop than scrolling on her phone. “Coding has been a unique presence in my life,” said Kaajal. “It has been the first intellectual area I have stuck with that I have pursued from my own sheer will and interest.”Kaajal admits that learning how to code was pretty overwhelming at first. Besides the challenging intricacies of learning programming languages, she also faced some personal challenges, including feelings of self-doubt and concerns about joining a field dominated by men. “I learned that doubts are healthy and if I temper those doubts with a bit of trust in myself, I can accomplish what I set out to do,” said Kaajal. “I am also lucky to have my twin sister beside me, adding a persistently positive voice to drown out the negative one in my head.” Together, Kaajal and her sister Rhea Yadav, also an Aspire2STEAM scholarship awardee, are pursuing computer science as the route to their life’s journey.To lay a strong foundation for her college experience, Kaajal fully immersed herself in a variety of volunteer, extracurricular, and work activities. She co-founded a computer science program for young-minded individuals; served as a Rubisco STEM Mentorship Program Mentor (North Jersey Helyx Chapter); contributed to Teen Ink Nonfiction Academic Publication with her work “The Early Formation of Mathematics: Euclid’s Theories”; and served as an iFeminist Student Researcher, with publications on “Louise Bourgeois,” “Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin,” and “Reshma Saujani.” Kaajal also was a Zooniverse Citizen Science Project “Star Notes” Digital Volunteer Contributor and worked as a transcriber with Smithsonian Institution Transcription Center.Kaajal is a Kode with Klossy scholar in their curricula of Website Development, iOS Development, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. Additional academic distinctions include being a member of both the National Honor Society (High School Chapter) and National Math Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta). Also of note, Kaajal received the National Center for Women in Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing New Jersey Affiliate Award Honorable Mention, the SchoolHouse World Science Bowl Quiz Bowl Bronze, and Stevens Institute of Technology Mathematical Olympiad Certificate of Completion.Kaajal is excited about what the new school year will bring as she continues to grow her knowledge by studying data structures and algorithms. She hopes to implement algorithms in real-world situations and is “completely fascinated” by how Google Maps integrates algorithms to find quick routes. “Pursuing computer science grants me a chance to create tools to impact humanity,” Kaajal said. “Coding allows me to creatively apply logical reasoning to make the real world a little bit better for others. It is incredibly exciting and empowering.”About Aspire2STEAMHelp us fund more scholarships for students just like Kaajal! Donate now. Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Over the years it has become known for its scholarship and recognition program to support young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, technology, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of scholarship award inequity, rising education costs and student debt, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.Donate now. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.

Meet Kaajal Yadav, Aspire2STEAM Scholarship Recipient!