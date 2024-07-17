Stonebridge Unveils Big Data Management Solution to Cut Energy ERP Software Deployment Costs by 50%
Leader in digital oilfield transformation introduces ORBit, a cloud-based data management solution to migrate large volumes of data for software implementation.
ORBit changes the big data transformation game by reaching into an energy enterprise's digital ecosystem with pre-built integrations and effortlessly merging vast volumes”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonebridge Consulting (Stonebridge), an operations optimization consultancy dedicated to the energy industry, today announced the commercial release of ORBit, a big data management solution designed to help energy companies simplify and accelerate enterprise scale software implementation and upgrades. Delivered through a Data-as-a-Service (or DaaS) subscription and fixed fee and time and materials models, ORBit enables large volumes of data from many disconnected data sources to be efficiently gathered, merged, and cross-loaded from legacy ERP solutions like SAP ECC into next generation cloud ERP solutions like SAP S/4HANA.
— Adam Hutchinson, Chief Strategy Officer
“Energy companies face mounting challenges from big data housed in ERP and an information sprawl of energy-specific software databases spanning accounting, land, production, and the many other departments,” said Adam Hutchinson, Chief Strategy Officer at Stonebridge. “Organizations who rely on SAP also have an urgent need to upgrade to S/4HANA in the next 2-3 years, but manually moving data between legacy ERP and the cloud typically accounts for half of upgrade project costs. ORBit changes the big data transformation game by reaching into an energy enterprise's digital ecosystem with pre-built integrations and effortlessly merging vast volumes into business objects that make standing up a new ERP or upgrading to S/4HANA less people-intensive and more cost-efficient.”
Built on the cloud, ORBit allows users to connect to existing data sources using more than 50 pre-built integrations to commercial software, including core ERP components such as SAP Financials, Production Revenue Accounting, and Joint Venture Accounting as well as the dozens of other applications energy professionals rely on every day, including Peloton and Quorum products. New integrations can be quickly built with ORBit's flexible API, merged with other data streams using drag and drop business rules, and loaded into destination data sources as part of a new software deployment or upgrade. As a result, large volumes of transactional business data can be automatically extracted and transformed, reducing time and material costs by as much as 50%.
“ORBit's ability to move data from many disparate locations into multiple target systems also has implications for better post-M&A data integration, data remediation between business and IT stakeholders, and the data intensive needs of AI and machine learning initiatives,” Hutchinson commented.
Merging energy companies must quickly integrate a wide variety of systems and data, however reliance on manual data integration has historically delayed integration and added to transition service agreement costs. As consolidation continues across the energy industry, ORBit is enabling more efficient and cost-effective M&A data integration by empowering teams to migrate large volumes between the seller's ERP and the buyers with less friction, reducing both integration and TSA costs.
For more information about ORBit, please visit www.sbconsulting.com/solutions/orbit
About Stonebridge Consulting
Stonebridge Consulting, a Sierra Digital company, delivers operational excellence to the energy industry, backed by 100% domain focus, deep expertise, and reusable project IP and solution accelerators. The firm helps customers deliver projects faster, generating measurable improvements in operational efficiency, and saving delivery time and costs by as much as 50%. Headquartered in Houston, the firm maintains offices in Oklahoma City, Denver, Mumbai and Sydney, Australia.
Ben Parker
Stonebridge Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn