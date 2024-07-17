Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grants in Mississippi

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) announced nine recipients of $2.6 million through inaugural grant program.

JACKSON, MS, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced nine grant recipients for the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In Mississippi, nine projects have been selected to receive funding totaling $2.6 million. Of the projects awarded in the state, 73% are located in distressed communities and 78% are infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-chair, stated, “We are pleased to launch the SEID program and support transformative projects in Mississippi. These investments will enhance essential infrastructure and stimulate sustainable economic growth, improving the quality of life for residents within SCRC’s footprint in the state.”

The nine Mississippi grantees are:

Nicholson Water & Sewer Association: Expansion and Upgrade for Sustainable Communities and Economic Growth

The Nicholson Water and Sewer Association will receive $446,888 to extend water and sewer infrastructure along the I-59 corridor, particularly on the east side of the interstate at Exit 1. This project aims to unlock economic potential and ensure sustainable growth for the City of Picayune and the Nicholson community by addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Clarke County: Infrastructure Improvements for Howard Industries

Howard Industries will receive $500,000 for infrastructure improvements in Clarke County. This includes installing a turn-lane and signalization at their location along Highway 145 to address increased traffic and enhance safety. The project is expected to create 200-1000 jobs, making Howard Industries the largest employer in the county.

City of Picayune: I-59/Sycamore Intersection Improvements and Frontage Road

Pearl River County will receive $500,000 for the Sycamore Road Intersection and Frontage Road project in Picayune. This project aims to enhance transportation accessibility and safety by implementing designated turn lanes, a traffic signal, and a Frontage Road south of Sycamore Road.

Pearl River County: Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport Advancement Plan

Pearl River County will receive $50,000 to develop a strategic advancement plan for the Poplarville/Pearl River County Airport. This plan aims to optimize the airport's economic potential and support regional growth by analyzing existing assets and opportunities.

University of Mississippi: Coastal Business Growth Accelerator (CBGA)

The University of Mississippi, through the Mississippi Small Business Development Center (MS-SBDC), will receive $312,000 for a two-year initiative to support small businesses in the distressed counties of Stone, George, and Harrison, as well as the transitional counties of Pearl River, Hancock, and Jackson.

City of Moss Point: Sue Ellen Recreation Center Rehabilitation

The City of Moss Point will receive $252,500 for the rehabilitation of the Sue Ellen Recreation Center. This project aims to enhance the quality of life for residents by providing a safe and constructive environment for children, teenagers, and adults through improved facilities and programs.

Neshoba County: Burnside Park Improvements

Neshoba County will receive $312,000 to construct public restrooms in Burnside Park. This project will enhance the usability of the park and support environmental conservation and outdoor recreation in the region.

Town of Lake: Hwy 489 Pump Station Rehabilitation

The Town of Lake will receive $175,428 for the rehabilitation of the Highway 489 pump station. This project addresses critical wastewater treatment infrastructure needs, particularly benefiting low-income residents and nearby schools.

Wechsler Foundation: Saving Wechsler School, 1951 Addition

The City of Meridian will receive $95,587 to renovate the 1951 addition of the Wechsler School. This project aims to preserve the historical site and create a community hub for educational and cultural activities, benefiting the predominantly African American population in Meridian.

For more information about the SEID grant program and other SCRC initiatives, please contact SCRC at info@scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and improving the quality of life for 51.1 million residents in the 428 counties in the Southeast Crescent footprint. Through strategic investments and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, SCRC aims to address challenges and promote opportunities throughout the region. Visit scrc.gov.