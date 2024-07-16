Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,275 in the last 365 days.

ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2024 Conference Call

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, after markets close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AmACFdkc 
   
Toll-free dial in North America
International    		 1-844-763-8274
1-647-484-8814
     
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations
   

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until September 7, 2024, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 9392048.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of US$5.0 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance.

Contact

Katherine Moradiellos
561-631-8739
kmoradiellos@ecncapitalcorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2024 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more