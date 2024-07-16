Albert J Gyomber Presents “Demystifying Cybersecurity for Property Managers” at 2024 BOMA International Conference
WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert J Gyomber (AJ), Founder and CEO of Technology Visionaries, presented today at the 2024 BOMA International Conference and Expo, held at the Philadelphia Conference Center. His session, titled “Demystifying Cybersecurity for Property Managers,” addressed the pressing cybersecurity concerns faced by property managers.
According to Gyomber, cybersecurity remains a critical topic in today’s digital landscape, yet many individuals and organizations struggle to understand its implications and how to protect themselves effectively. The presentation was both engaging and educational, featuring real-world examples and straightforward language to ensure accessibility for all attendees.
Throughout the presentation, Gyomber highlighted key areas where property managers are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats. He discussed the importance of understanding prevalent cyberattacks such as phishing, ransomware, and data breaches, and offered practical advice on how to identify and prevent them. Attendees left with a better understanding of how to implement robust cybersecurity measures tailored to their specific needs and how to foster a culture of security awareness within their organizations.
“We were excited to share our knowledge and expertise at the BOMA International Conference,” says Gyomber. “Our goal is to help property managers recognize the importance of cybersecurity and equip them with the tools and strategies they need to protect their businesses from potential threats. By taking proactive steps, property managers can significantly reduce their risk and ensure the safety of their clients' data and assets.”
Since its inception, Technology Visionaries has been committed to helping small businesses increase operational efficiency through robust technology solutions and industry best practices. The company addresses chronic productivity issues, prevents recurring problems, and ensures immediate support availability, allowing business owners to focus on growth and client satisfaction without the stress of IT concerns.
For more information about Technology Visionaries, please visit www.technologyvisionaries.com.
About Technology Visionaries
Technology Visionaries is dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses in New Jersey achieve greater success through state-of-the-art IT support, services, and products. The company’s mission is to become the premier IT resource and trusted advisor for these businesses, providing solutions that maximize return on investment and enhance profitability. Technology Visionaries addresses business challenges with the utmost priority, fostering long-term relationships with clients, strategic partners, and vendors.
At its core, the company offers a comprehensive range of IT services designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses, including managed services, vendor management, business continuity planning, IT consulting, security planning and management, on-demand services, cloud services, VoIP solutions, virtualization, email/spam protection, and hosted solutions.
Albert J. Gyomber (AJ), Founder and CEO of Technology Visionaries, brings over 20 years of IT and business experience. With a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with Honors, Gyomber has worked with world-class companies such as AT&T, Philips, Motorola, and Lucent as an IT consultant and advisor. His extensive experience allows him to deliver enterprise-class service and support to businesses that cannot afford a full-time IT staff.
Albert J Gyomber (AJ)
According to Gyomber, cybersecurity remains a critical topic in today’s digital landscape, yet many individuals and organizations struggle to understand its implications and how to protect themselves effectively. The presentation was both engaging and educational, featuring real-world examples and straightforward language to ensure accessibility for all attendees.
Throughout the presentation, Gyomber highlighted key areas where property managers are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats. He discussed the importance of understanding prevalent cyberattacks such as phishing, ransomware, and data breaches, and offered practical advice on how to identify and prevent them. Attendees left with a better understanding of how to implement robust cybersecurity measures tailored to their specific needs and how to foster a culture of security awareness within their organizations.
“We were excited to share our knowledge and expertise at the BOMA International Conference,” says Gyomber. “Our goal is to help property managers recognize the importance of cybersecurity and equip them with the tools and strategies they need to protect their businesses from potential threats. By taking proactive steps, property managers can significantly reduce their risk and ensure the safety of their clients' data and assets.”
Since its inception, Technology Visionaries has been committed to helping small businesses increase operational efficiency through robust technology solutions and industry best practices. The company addresses chronic productivity issues, prevents recurring problems, and ensures immediate support availability, allowing business owners to focus on growth and client satisfaction without the stress of IT concerns.
For more information about Technology Visionaries, please visit www.technologyvisionaries.com.
About Technology Visionaries
Technology Visionaries is dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses in New Jersey achieve greater success through state-of-the-art IT support, services, and products. The company’s mission is to become the premier IT resource and trusted advisor for these businesses, providing solutions that maximize return on investment and enhance profitability. Technology Visionaries addresses business challenges with the utmost priority, fostering long-term relationships with clients, strategic partners, and vendors.
At its core, the company offers a comprehensive range of IT services designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses, including managed services, vendor management, business continuity planning, IT consulting, security planning and management, on-demand services, cloud services, VoIP solutions, virtualization, email/spam protection, and hosted solutions.
Albert J. Gyomber (AJ), Founder and CEO of Technology Visionaries, brings over 20 years of IT and business experience. With a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with Honors, Gyomber has worked with world-class companies such as AT&T, Philips, Motorola, and Lucent as an IT consultant and advisor. His extensive experience allows him to deliver enterprise-class service and support to businesses that cannot afford a full-time IT staff.
Albert J Gyomber (AJ)
Technology Visionaries
+1 (732) 587-5960
info@technologyvisionaries.com