WTW announces new leadership for Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group in Corporate Risk and Broking, North America

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Aartie Manansingh as Head of the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group within Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA). Additionally, Jorgen Andersson and Peter Galla will serve as Deputy Heads of the Division, with the new strategic leadership team bringing their deep industry knowledge to guide the next phase of significant growth for the division.



Manansingh began her career as a corporate Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) lawyer with Kelley Drye and Warren LLP before becoming a transactional risk underwriter in 2014. Prior to rejoining WTW in 2021, she served as the Head of M&A for the Americas at Hamilton Insurance Group. She joined WTW as the Head of the Transactional Insurance Solutions team in CRB NA, and quickly demonstrated a thorough understanding of the unique risks clients face in the Mergers and Acquisitions sector. Her leadership and vision for the growth of the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group will align the broader team to further deepen their industry focus with a view from the client’s perspective.

Jorgen Andersson has been with WTW for nearly 18 years, joining the company as a Senior Vice President in the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group, and later serving as the Financial Lines Leader for the team. His experience with understanding the specific exposures involved in a merger, acquisition, divestiture, or similar transaction brings a depth of knowledge that is valuable to guiding clients with their risk transfer solutions.

Peter Galla joined WTW in 2006 as a Vice President in the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group, later serving as a Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President and currently as Senior Director and the Group’s Property and Casualty Broking Leader. His strong relationships across the team and industry coupled with his experience closely guiding clients through the risks associated with complex transactions brings a strong executive perspective on the future of the business.

Mike Chang, Head of CRB North America, commented, “I would like to congratulate Aartie on her promotion to leading the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group. Her expertise, dedication and commitment to our clients bodes well for our future as we look to expand this critically important industry division of CRB NA. Our commitment to this client group is demonstrated by bringing exceptional leaders like Aartie, Jorgen and Peter to guide the future of this important industry vertical.”

Aartie Manansingh, Head of the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group in CRB NA added, “I am excited to partner with Jorgen and Peter in building a new strategy for the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions Industry Group with regards to taking the team to a higher level. Our collective experience, along with a tremendously talented team, across all facets of the industry will enable us to better serve clients in the future. Our investment in people and technology will uniquely position us to transform our standing within this space.”

