Ibotta to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024

DENVER, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Ibotta’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.



What: Ibotta Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada: 877-405-1211; International: +1 215-268-9896 Webcast: ir.ibotta.com

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $1.8 billion through the IPN since 2012. The largest tech IPO in history to come out of Colorado, Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and is continually listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

