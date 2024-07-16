UFP Technologies Acquires Welch Fluorocarbon

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products, today announced the acquisition of Welch Fluorocarbon Inc. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire, Welch Fluorocarbon develops and manufactures thermoformed, and heat sealed implantable medical device components utilizing thin, high-performance films.



“Welch Fluorocarbon will bring significant thin film thermoforming capabilities to our expanding MedTech portfolio of technologies and materials,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, chairman and CEO of UFP Technologies. “Their expertise in developing and manufacturing components for implantable medical devices is an excellent complement to our existing thin film platform.”

“UFP and Welch Fluorocarbon share many clients and together, our expanded product development and manufacturing capabilities will allow us to serve our clients in a more comprehensive way,” continued Bailly. “Additionally, we are gaining a talented leadership team and overall, the Welch Fluorocarbon team is a very strong cultural fit.”

“We are thrilled to have selected UFP as our new home. Having a partner that understands how to support our rapidly expanding business in our niche is critical. UFP has demonstrated that they understand our needs and have the capabilities, experience, and resources to help propel Welch to its fullest potential,” said Kevin Wiley, Owner and CEO.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to most of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

