Forest Corps Inaugural Class to be Inducted in Sacramento

AmeriCorps NCCC Partners with USDA Forest Service to Launch Groundbreaking Forest Corps

SACRAMENTO, CALIF., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the first class of AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps members will be officially inducted in Sacramento, Calif. This inaugural group of 80 dedicated individuals will lead the charge in forest management, wildfire prevention, and ecological restoration across the nation as part of President Biden’s American Climate Corps.

Watch the induction on July 16 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Facebook.

The AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps or “Forest Corps” is an innovative program established through a significant five-year, $15.35 million Interagency Agreement with the US Forest Service. The Forest Corps aims to address the wildfire crisis and provide young adults with the skills and experiences needed for future leadership roles in natural resource management, forest health, and climate resilience.

"The Forest Corps underscores a historic moment for environmental stewardship and signals a proactive approach to wildfire prevention, reflecting our commitment to equipping a diverse, new generation with the skills necessary for climate careers," said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. "Powered by the optimism and talent of young Americans eager to make a difference, they will turn this moment into a tangible movement to fight climate change."

The Forest Corps will be providing a comprehensive compensation package for its members, who are young adults aged 18 to 26. This package will offset all expenses of participating in the program, be the equivalent of $15 per hour and include transportation, clothing, a living allowance and health benefits. Participants will dedicate 1,700 hours to serving in US Forest Service priority landscapes. They will engage in crucial activities ranging from hazardous fuels reduction to tree replanting, all aimed at combating the wildfire crisis.

“These incredible young people inaugurating the Forest Corps are going to be on the ground confronting the wildfire crisis,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “We are grateful to our partners at AmeriCorps and their hard work, and look forward to working with the first Forest Corps cohort.”

This summer, the inaugural class of 10 AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps teams will embark on their first projects across different National Forests from July to September as part of the program's initial phase:

Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho

Payette National Forest, Idaho

Boise National Forest, Idaho

Shasta-Trinity National Forest, California

Tahoe National Forest, California

Deschutes National Forest, Oregon

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah

The Forest Corps’ efforts will significantly contribute to the growth of over 1.2 billion trees across 4 million acres of US Forest Service land and bolster wildfire mitigation. The main focus is to decrease the risk of wildfires, protect essential infrastructure and conserve natural resources within high-priority wildfire areas.

“Today is a milestone for us as the first AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps members deploy, marking a new era of youth-powered climate action,” said Ken Goodson, AmeriCorps NCCC Director, AmeriCorps. "This program will not only help with reforestation, wildfire response and conservation of America's public lands, but it will deliver skill-building and leadership opportunities for young Americans. We're grateful to the Forest Service for their partnership.”

This strategic collaboration between AmeriCorps NCCC and the US Forest Service underlines a proactive approach toward addressing critical environmental challenges and fostering a resilient future.

For more information about the Forest Corps, visit AmeriCorps.gov/ForestCorps.

