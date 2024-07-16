SageHome Named to Top Workplaces USA 2024 List

Honor Reflects SageHome’s Commitment to Supporting & Empowering Employees

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SageHome, one of the largest providers of aging-in-place bath remodeling services in the U.S., has been named to USA Today’s Top Workplaces USA 2024 list. This award celebrates companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. Companies that are chosen for the Top Workplaces USA award are identified using feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces.

“This award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees,” SageHome CEO Brian Hutto said. “This recognition reflects not just our dedication to excellence in aging-in-place solutions but also our deep-seated belief that our greatest asset is our people.”

Using the Energage Workplace Survey, USA Today selects companies for recognition throughout the year for regional, national, cultural excellence, and industry awards. This research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data from millions of employees at tens of thousands of organizations during the past 18 years. Organizations must achieve a 35% response rate to be considered for a Top Workplaces award.

“I feel truly heard, seen, and appreciated here like I never have at any other company I have ever worked with.” – SageHome employee testimonial.

SageHome, which includes seven leading brands and serves homeowners in 24 states, strives to create elegant, safe, and reliable bath and shower solutions while serving the community and providing meaningful mentorship and career opportunities. The company’s core values include compassion, inclusion, empowerment, and integrity. SageHome was recognized for its focus on employee growth, its welcoming environment, its attention to employee care, and its overall positivity and integrity.

About SageHome

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SageHome is a home services organization with a mission of providing stylish home modifications for people who want to age in place gracefully. The company’s focus is on building a national solution for all seniors through both acquisitive and organic growth. As most senior slips, falls, and injuries occur in the bathroom, SageHome's initial focus on the bathroom allows it to make the greatest impact societally, by providing safer bathrooms in the states in which it operates.

About Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP

Cairngorm Capital is a specialist private investment firm that provides equity capital, strategic advice, and management expertise to ambitious companies to help drive transformational growth. Cairngorm Capital's buy, build, and transformation expertise, gained from growing other assisted-living businesses, such as Millbrook Healthcare, will support SageHome's ambition to execute an accelerated growth strategy.

