ECCB DISBURSES $2 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDS TO ITS MEMBER COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has disbursed grant funding, in the sum of EC$1.0m each, to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
The pain being experienced by Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is deep...However, we are comforted in knowing that our resilience as a people is time-tested and strong.”BASSETERRE, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), acting on the recommendation of the ECCB Board of Directors, has disbursed grant funding, in the sum of EC$1.0m each, to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The grant will support the ECCU countries’ critical relief efforts following the destructive passage of Hurricane Beryl.
— Timothy N. J. Antoine
On 01 July 2024, Beryl, a Category 4 hurricane, bordering on Category 5 with its sustained winds of 150 mph, severely damaged Grenada and her sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique along with neighbouring Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and her sister isles including Union Island and Mayreau, leaving a trail of death and devastation.
As supervisor and regulator of the financial system in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), the ECCB stands in strong solidarity and empathy with our affected member countries and remain ready to support them in every possible way.
To that end, we have provided guidance to our licensees (banks) as they work with affected customers.
ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine remarked: “The pain being experienced by Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is deep, and the situation is heart-wrenching. However, we are comforted in knowing that our resilience as a people is time-tested and strong. We also know that, with the help of our God and our collective hard work, we shall rebuild stronger.”
Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Governor Expresses strong Solidarity and Announces Grant Funding for Hurricane Impacted Countries