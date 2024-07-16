ECCB DISBURSES $2 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDS TO ITS MEMBER COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has disbursed grant funding, in the sum of EC$1.0m each, to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The pain being experienced by Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is deep...However, we are comforted in knowing that our resilience as a people is time-tested and strong.”
— Timothy N. J. Antoine
BASSETERRE, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), acting on the recommendation of the ECCB Board of Directors, has disbursed grant funding, in the sum of EC$1.0m each, to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The grant will support the ECCU countries’ critical relief efforts following the destructive passage of Hurricane Beryl.

On 01 July 2024, Beryl, a Category 4 hurricane, bordering on Category 5 with its sustained winds of 150 mph, severely damaged Grenada and her sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique along with neighbouring Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and her sister isles including Union Island and Mayreau, leaving a trail of death and devastation.

As supervisor and regulator of the financial system in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), the ECCB stands in strong solidarity and empathy with our affected member countries and remain ready to support them in every possible way.

To that end, we have provided guidance to our licensees (banks) as they work with affected customers.

ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine remarked: “The pain being experienced by Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is deep, and the situation is heart-wrenching. However, we are comforted in knowing that our resilience as a people is time-tested and strong. We also know that, with the help of our God and our collective hard work, we shall rebuild stronger.”

Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Governor Expresses strong Solidarity and Announces Grant Funding for Hurricane Impacted Countries

You just read:

ECCB DISBURSES $2 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDS TO ITS MEMBER COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
Company/Organization
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)
Bird Rock
Basseterre, 00265
Saint Kitts and Nevis
869-465-2537
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

More From This Author
ECCB DISBURSES $2 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDS TO ITS MEMBER COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL
ECCB Commemorates 48 Years of EC Dollar Peg
EC$2 Commemorative Banknote Wins International Awards
View All Stories From This Author