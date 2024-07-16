J.D. Silva & Associates Law Firm Expands Practice with New Office in McAllen, Texas
The new McAllen office is part of our commitment to provide excellent, multilingual legal representation and services for clients across the state of Texas.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.D. Silva & Associates, a distinguished Pearland-based veteran-owned personal injury law firm, is expanding its practice to serve South Texas communities with the addition of a new office in McAllen, Texas.
— Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC
The new McAllen office, a well-appointed 2,912 sq. ft facility located at 805 Dallas Avenue, will provide residents in Rio Grande Valley communities greater accessibility to legal expertise from a diverse team of attorneys who pride themselves on ensuring client relationships are built on mutual trust and a clear understanding of each client’s needs and goals.
J.D. Silva & Associates is distinguished by a team of multilingual lawyers including Spanish-speaking Attorneys Johnathan D. Silva and Armando J. Córdova, and Associate Attorney Andrew Poe, a McAllen native who will lead operations at the new office, to ensure the best possible legal representation is available for clients with language barriers who have been injured due to the wrongful actions or negligence of others.
The strategic expansion is part of the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services and advocacy to meet the growing demands of clients and families in need of legal representation for personal injury cases including car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and more, throughout the Rio Grande Valley, Greater Houston, and Brazoria County regions.
“We are excited to bring a multilingual team of experienced attorneys and legal professionals to the Rio Grande Valley communities,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “The new McAllen office is part of our commitment to provide excellent, diverse, and inclusive legal representation for clients across Texas, while contributing to the economic development and well-being of the communities we serve.”
Established in 2018 by Johnathan Silva, a US Navy veteran, J.D. Silva & Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted personal injury law firm dedicated to championing the rights of individuals, families, and the community. The firm’s attorneys bring a wealth of educational backgrounds, diverse experiences, and formidable legal acumen to every community they serve.
Beyond legal services, the Pearland-headquartered firm is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those in the community. Earlier this year the firm hosted its 2nd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert, with two days of free live entertainment and festivities, the law firm also gave away $20,000 worth of toys at their free Winter Fest for families in December, held an amazing Thanksgiving Giveaway and Festival in the fall, and supported local teachers and students by providing free lunches, back-to-school survival kits, and an entire classroom full of technology and supply upgrades for a teacher in need!
The new McAllen office will mark the second expansion for J.D. Silva & Associates in the past year. The rapidly growing law firm is currently building a beautiful 42,400 sq ft Lawplex legal hub facility in Pearland, Texas. The sleek three-story glass structure is designed as a forward-thinking real estate solution tailored for the evolving landscape of the U.S. legal industry.
For more information, visit https://jdsilvalaw.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 7343416859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com