Northwestern Hospitals Once Again Rank Among Best in the Nation

In its latest annual Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized Northwestern Medicine hospitals as some of the best in the nation. For the 13th consecutive year, Northwestern Memorial Hospital has been named to the Best Hospital Honor Roll, a select group of hospitals from around the country recognized for their exceptional performance across specialties, procedures and conditions.

Additionally, Northwestern Memorial is the only Illinois hospital and one of only nine hospitals in the U.S. to be recognized as “High Performing” in all 20 rankings of procedures and conditions.

“Our continuous recognition would not be achieved if not for the dedication and commitment made each and every day by our physicians, nurses and staff to providing world-class compassionate care to our patients,” said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “Driven by our Patients First mission, we strive to be better by any measure that has a positive impact on our delivery of care and patient outcomes.”

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab again has been recognized as the national leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation, topping the U.S. News & World Report list for the 34th consecutive year. It remains the only hospital of any kind to hold this distinction.

U.S. News has declared Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to be the best hospital in its field every year since 1991.

Other highlights for Northwestern Medicine hospitals in the 2024-25 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings include:

In addition to retaining its position on the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals, Northwestern Memorial Hospital will be designated No. 1 (tie) in metropolitan Chicago and Illinois. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is also nationally ranked in 11 specialties: Cancer (No. 20); Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 7); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 8); Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 16); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 10 tie); Geriatrics (No. 11); Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 11); Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 9); Orthopaedics (No. 11); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 12); and Urology (No. 12 tie). The hospital is the only Illinois hospital and one of nine hospitals in the U.S. to be recognized as “High Performing” in all 20 procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is tied at No. 8 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area. The hospital is nationally ranked in three specialties and designated as “High Performing” in four specialties: Geriatrics (No. 47); Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 34 tie); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 50); Diabetes & Endocrinology; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Orthopaedics; and Urology. The hospital is recognized as “High Performing” in five procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is ranked No. 7 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area. Central DuPage is designated as “High Performing” in five specialties: Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; Geriatrics; Neurology & Neurosurgery; Orthopaedics; and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. The hospital is recognized as “High Performing” in 13 procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital combined are ranked No. 13 (tie) in Illinois and ranked No. 12 in the Chicago metropolitan area. The hospitals are designated as “High Performing” in two specialties: Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; and Urology. The hospitals are recognized as “High Performing” in nine procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is tied at No. 15 in Illinois and tied at No. 13 in the Chicago metropolitan area. Palos Hospital is also recognized as “High Performing” in nine procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital is recognized by U.S. News and World Report with a national ranking of No. 45 (tie) for Rehabilitation.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital was as “High Performing” in four procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is recognized as “High Performing” in one procedure and condition.

Following recent changes to ranking methodology, U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll hospitals will not receive a national numerical ranking. Instead, all hospitals selected for the Honor Roll will be designated as number one in both their state and regional rankings. Hospitals not on the Honor Roll will continue to be ranked within their state and metropolitan area.