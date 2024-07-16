Toll Brothers Honored with Best 55+ Community Award for Regency at Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas

Luxury active-adult community features three collections of single-family homes and newly opened resort-style clubhouse and amenities

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced that the Company’s Regency at Santa Rita Ranch community, located in Liberty Hill, Texas, was honored as the Best 55+ Community at the 2024 MAX Awards hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. The MAX Awards celebrate the best in residential construction, development, sales achievement, and marketing.



Regency at Santa Rita Ranch is a Toll Brothers community of luxury homes for 55+ active adults located in a vibrant neighborhood. The community offers 15 home designs with luxury appointments including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and versatile flex rooms. Five professionally designed model homes are open daily for tours. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.





The community recently hosted a grand opening celebration for its new clubhouse and amenity center, which was attended by over 500 people. Toll Brothers homeowners in Regency at Santa Rita Ranch enjoy onsite amenities including a resort-style pool, nine pickleball courts, two bocce courts, game lounge, event lawn, and more.





“We are honored to receive the Best 55+ Community award for our very special Regency at Santa Rita Ranch active-adult community,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “With the exciting debut of our new resort-style amenities, homeowners can now fully experience the exceptional 55+ active-adult lifestyle offered at Regency at Santa Rita Ranch.”

Regency at Santa Rita Ranch offers a host of recreational amenities and a dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director who plans year-round programs, events and social gatherings for residents. Current homeowners and home buyers are already enjoying regularly hosted events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors. Home buyers who purchase now can start enjoying the incredible lifestyle Regency at Santa Rita Ranch offers right away, while their home is being built.

In addition to the exclusive Regency amenities, homeowners also enjoy access to the award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master-plan amenities which include pools, waterslides, a fitness center, fishing lake, dog park, and more.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. In addition, a selection of homes with beautifully curated Designer Appointed Features are already in progress and available for quick move-in.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Austin, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

