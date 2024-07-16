Bridge49 Launches: A Tech Alliance to Transform US-Mexico Nearshoring

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US-Mexico Foundation (USMF) and the American Chamber/Mexico are proud to announce the formation of Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance. This initiative initially brings together six leading B2B tech companies, each a leader in their field, to leverage cutting-edge technology and innovation to tackle critical industry challenges in logistics, procurement, supply chain tech, modern finance, and manufacturing in the US-Mexico trade lane.



This trade lane (US-MX), one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, has long been in need of solutions that fully leverage emerging technologies to enhance existing processes. With annual trade volumes exceeding $799 billion in 2023, the importance and size of this market cannot be overstated. The rise of nearshoring has further amplified the need for innovative solutions as companies look to relocate operations closer to home to enhance supply chain resilience and efficiency. This year, for the first time in over two decades, U.S. imports from Mexico surpassed those from China, signaling a clear shift in global trade dynamics.

Founding Member Companies

Auba ( Website ) predicts supply chain delays and disruptions before they have a financial impact.

( ) predicts supply chain delays and disruptions before they have a financial impact. Marco ( Website ) fintech platform disrupting international trade finance.

( ) fintech platform disrupting international trade finance. Nuvocargo ( Website ) is a logistics & technology company modernizing the process of moving freight between the U.S. & Mexico.

( ) is a logistics & technology company modernizing the process of moving freight between the U.S. & Mexico. Prima ( Website ) manufactures customized products, operates complex industrial projects, and simplifies sourcing from Mexico.

( ) manufactures customized products, operates complex industrial projects, and simplifies sourcing from Mexico. Pulsar ( Website ) Industry 4.0 platform for real-time production control and OEE monitoring, driving productivity in Manufacturing through reliable data.

( ) Industry 4.0 platform for real-time production control and OEE monitoring, driving productivity in Manufacturing through reliable data. Transmute ( Website ) automates global customs operations for trusted trade using digital twin technology.

Recognizing this momentous opportunity and the significant gap that exists in cross-border technology, Bridge49 aims to drive thought leadership and market solutions to maximize the potential of nearshoring, while bringing more companies and individuals into the thriving North American economic region. By identifying critical industry needs, it will drive forward the agenda for better solutions and tighter collaboration in the private and public sectors.

Developing and Sharing Knowledge and Thought Leadership: Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance will produce and share whitepapers, reports, and research to provide valuable insights and best practices in the nearshoring industry. By engaging in thought leadership, it aims to educate and inform companies about the latest trends and innovations in US-MX operations.

Collaborating with Leading Players and Companies: The Alliance will work closely with industry leaders to bring members' solutions and those of other technology companies to a wider audience. This will be achieved through participation in conferences, customer advisory councils, and executive roundtables, ensuring that innovative solutions reach more businesses and improve nearshoring operations daily.

"Nearshoring is the future of US-Mexico trade, and Bridge49 is dedicated to paving the way with innovative solutions. By uniting top tech companies from both nations, we are creating a powerhouse of knowledge and resources that can tackle the unique challenges of cross-border trade," said Enrique Perret, Director of The US-Mexico Foundation and Chair of Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance.

"Particularly in the logistics and technology sectors, there is much to be done to remove entry barriers, and we need to move quickly. We want to create a link between growing companies and the leaders of our large companies to maximize the potential of nearshoring," shared Pedro Casas Alatriste, Executive Vice President and General Director of the American Chamber/Mexico.

To get involved with Bridge49 and stay informed about our initiatives, please contact us at bridge49@usmexicofound.org. Keep an eye out for upcoming conferences, events, and webinars that will highlight our progress and provide opportunities for collaboration here .

If you're a tech company excited to participate in this initiative, please reach out. We constantly seek to expand membership and open working groups for specific areas.

About Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance

Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance is a pioneering initiative that fosters innovation and collaboration across the US-Mexico border. In partnership with the US-Mexico Foundation and the American Chamber/Mexico, it brings together leading B2B tech companies to drive logistics, procurement, supply chain technology, modern finance, and manufacturing advancements. Our mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to develop and implement superior solutions in critical industries, enhancing trade relationships, and maximizing the economic potential of the North American region.

Media Contact

For further inquiries, please contact:

Email: bridge49@usmexicofound.org