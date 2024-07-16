New Book – FULFILLED: UNLOCKING PASSION, PURPOSE, AND JOY IN YOUR LIFE

Uncover the secret to a fulfilling life through a combination of science-backed wellness practices in the latest release from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re ready to take the next step on your journey to fulfillment, satisfaction, and living your life purpose, Fulfilled: Unlocking Passion, Purpose, and Joy in Your Life is an exciting new experience that’s more than a self-help book—it’s a comprehensive exploration of what makes life truly meaningful.

Author Steven Alan Vote is a professional photographer whose work has taken him around the globe. His extensive experience has led him to develop photoSana which combines scientific wellness practices to promote joy, balance, peace, productivity, and overall contentment—leading to a richer, bolder, and more fulfilling life. His book, “Fulfilled”, includes 101 letters of encouragement across chapters on topics such as Resilience and Overcoming Adversity, Courage and Facing Fears, Fostering Creativity, Reflection, and Being Present, and Experiencing True Inner Peace.

“Fulfilled”, appeals to a diverse audience thanks to its unique content delivery style. Designed for bite-sized encounters taken a chapter or a few pages at a time, each time readers open the book, they’ll have a new experience. The photoSana strategies are easy to implement and incredibly practical, offering both immediate comfort and long-term opportunities to build new, life-changing habits. For fans of The Art of Happiness, Atomic Habits, and The Second Mountain, this book is a can’t-miss encounter with beauty that will inspire, encourage, and challenge you to overcome whatever stands in your way.

About the Author:

Internationally recognized and acclaimed, Steven Alan Vote is a commercial photographer, fine artist, photography mentor, and the architect of photoSana. With a career spanning over 25 years in editorial and advertising photography, his deeply intimate, emotive, rich, and lush work blurs the line between commerce and art and is seen around the world. Steven’s groundbreaking work with photoSana—a science-backed series of processes—supports personal growth, career advancement, and creativity expansion for individuals and organizations, fostering success, enhancing life satisfaction, and promoting mental and physical wellness.

In his book Fulfilled: Unlocking Passion, Purpose, and Joy in Your Life, Steven draws upon his wealth of experiences to guide readers on a reflective journey, embodying the spirit of photoSana. The book’s 101 Letters of Encouragement are crafted to cultivate resilience, enhance well-being, and inspire a more satisfying life. The book resonates with readers seeking personal growth, nurturing creativity, understanding their purpose, and living a life of more joy.

Steven has received many professional awards and accolades, including the 1st Place Outstanding Achievement Award at the International Color Awards. His work has appeared in American Photo, PDN, Popular Photography, and Applied Arts and was singled out by Graphis Photo Annual for exceptional imagery. He has contributed to travel, lifestyle, and business magazines in the US and has worked with many Fortune 500 companies and other major international corporations.

After living in Sydney, London, Paris, and New York City, Steven now resides with his family in Charleston, South Carolina.

