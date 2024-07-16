ROSE BOWL AQUATICS CENTER APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS TO DRIVE VISION AND FOSTER COMMUNITY BENEFIT
With the continued support of these new Board members, the RBAC is poised for even greater success in achieving its mission”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community and well-being through water safety, aquatic programs, and competition is pleased to announce the appointment of several distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors. This infusion of talent and expertise marks an exciting new chapter for the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, enhancing its impact and benefit to the community.
The newly appointed Board members bring a wealth of experience from diverse fields, sharing a common passion for aquatics, water safety, youth development, and community engagement. Together, their expertise promises to further the RBAC, as a leader in aquatic programming and community involvement.
Meet the new members of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board of Directors:
Mr. Dave Greene: A writer and television producer, Dave brings experience in public communication, board dynamics, grant writing, fundraising, budgeting, insurance, bylaws revision, and government reporting. Dave has over a decade of experience in aquatics as a water polo and swim parent and as a high school water polo coach. Mr. Greene has also served on nonprofit and local government boards for over 30 years, including as past President of RBAC’s Water Polo Booster Club. His family has participated in RBAC programming for over 15 years and he is a passionate advocate for its community impact. He believes in the RBAC's potential to serve its community, engage the aquatics audience, and set high standards for youth sports.
Mr. Marcos Gutierrez: The Chief Operating Officer for TCW's fixed-income investment office, an outfit that manages approximately $175 billion. Marcos oversees the operations, vendor management, and technology needs of an investment team with varying focus and diverse perspectives. He has two children, both of whom have grown up in RBAC’s swim community, gaining valuable life skills and learning life lessons while competing for Rose Bowl Aquatics on the national team and in age-group swimming. Together with his wife, they run a novice-level swim team for their daughter's elementary school. They are responsible for coordinating practice space, volunteer coaches, and meet participation for over 50 swimmers. Their goal is to foster a love of the water, create a supportive community, and offer students the chance to challenge themselves physically through swimming to give other families an experience similar to the one RBAC has provided for them.
Dr. Diana Jergovic: With 30 years in higher education, Diana brings extensive expertise in community-based institutions, education, facilities management, philanthropy, business, finance, operations, and communications. Her background as a psychologist with an MBA highlights her commitment to continuous growth for individuals and communities. She has supported various boards, including universities, a national laboratory, and a NASA research center. Currently, she serves on the board of the Thirty-Meter Telescope International Observatory. Passionate about RBAC's mission, she recognizes the profound impact of water-based sports and programs on community well-being and safety.
Ms. Jenny Yu: With a background in general and employment law, Jenny brings valuable experience from previous experience working with a legal non-profit. She has a history as a youth swimmer and water polo player and now enjoys seeing her children as part of the RBAC community. Ms. Yu continues to advise boards on litigation, prevention counseling, risk management, and public disclosure laws, such as the Brown Act. She is particularly passionate about RBAC's community outreach programs, especially the third-grade Pasadena Unified School District water safety program. Being part of the RBAC community has deepened her appreciation for the positive impact of these programs.
These exceptional individuals join the existing RBAC Board members to form a diverse and dynamic team committed to advancing the organization’s mission and ensuring its long-term success.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the new Board members, Robert Kamins, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "We welcome these exceptional individuals to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise, dedication, and passion for the RBAC will help propel the organization to new heights. We look forward to their contributions in shaping the future of our organization and positively impacting our community."
RBAC President and Executive Director, Jimmy Francis, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and vibrant environment for community members of all ages and abilities. "With the continued support of these new Board members, the RBAC is poised for even greater success in achieving its mission," Francis added.
