EducationDynamics Continues Commitment to Reaching Equity in Education with Fourth Annual Minority First-Generation Scholarship Contest

Lenexa, Kan., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics, the nation’s leading experts in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, is proud to announce the return of its Minority First Generation Scholarship Contest. Now in its fourth year, the $10,000 scholarship offers significant financial support to minority students and reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by underserved populations in higher education. Submissions will be accepted through August 30, 2024.

The scholarship was inspired by findings from the ‘Survey of the Underserved Students Landscape,’ a comprehensive study on the enrollment patterns and challenges of post-traditional students. This demographic, which constitutes approximately 70% of the nation’s undergraduate body, includes a significant portion of minority and first-generation students who face distinct educational hurdles due to income limitations and other socio-economic factors.

In response, EducationDynamics' CEO Bruce Douglas launched the scholarship to support the academic and professional aspirations of this often-marginalized population. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship aims to alleviate financial barriers for students dedicated to enhancing their skills and achieving economic mobility through education.

"As we enter the fourth year of our Minority First Generation Scholarship, our commitment to fostering equity in education remains unwavering,” says EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas. “We firmly believe in creating opportunities where every student can pursue their academic dreams free from crippling debt. This scholarship is more than just financial assistance; it’s a stepping stone towards empowering students to unlock their full potential and achieve their career aspirations."

Applicants must be minority students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education, are 17 years of age or older, and are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary institution for an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, or certificate program. Applicants must submit an essay detailing a unique challenge they face as a current or prospective college student.

Submissions must be received by Friday, August 30 at midnight. The recipient will be announced on or around Friday, November 15, and the scholarship will be directly applied to the tuition costs at the accredited institution they attend.

For more details about the scholarship or to apply, please visit myscholarship.app/eddy.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today’s student. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

