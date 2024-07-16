Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Enhances Partnership with Delaware North with Exciting New QCI Host Agreement

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a pioneer in innovative data solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic agreement that deepens our partnership with global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North.



QCI Host - Elevating Data Intelligence for Delaware North and Beyond

The latest addition to the QCI platform, QCI Host, promises to usher in a new era of data-driven excellence for Delaware North’s gaming division. This state-of-the-art module will empower us to harness the full potential of Delaware North’s data, facilitating smarter decision-making, optimizing customer experiences, and driving innovation across their operations.

Tarese Brown, Vice President of Player Development for Delaware North’s gaming division, expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership:

"We are truly excited about the expanded capabilities that QCI Host brings to our operations. QCI has been an invaluable partner in helping us unlock the power of data, and this latest addition takes our data intelligence to a whole new level. With QCI Host, we are better equipped to enhance the guest experience and drive strategic decisions that will shape the future of Delaware North’s gaming division."

QCI Data Lake and Data Warehouse - The Foundation of Success

Central to QCI's unparalleled offerings is our robust data lake and data warehouse, which provide the secure and data-curated environment on which the QCI platform is built. This solid foundation ensures the reliability, scalability, and security of the data-driven solutions we provide. Delaware North can confidently build upon this foundation for years to come.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of QCI, commented on the significance of this foundation: "At QCI, we believe that the strength of our solutions lies in the strength of our foundation. Our data lake and data warehouse are the bedrock upon which we create data-driven excellence. We're thrilled to see Delaware North leverage this foundation to drive innovation and success in their gaming operations. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers our clients. QCI remains dedicated to our mission of transforming data into actionable intelligence. We look forward to the continued success of our partnership with Delaware North and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

ABOUT Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 170 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354