Trustco Bank Announces Management Changes – Leonard, Curley, and Others Assume New Roles

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) and Trustco Bank, a subsidiary of TrustCo, announced the appointment of Executive Vice President Robert M. Leonard as Chief Operating Officer of TrustCo and Trustco Bank. Executive Vice President Kevin M. Curley has been named Chief Banking Officer. The following changes also have been made:



Carly Batista is now Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Michael Ewell is now Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

J.R. George is now Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer

Michelle Simmonds is now Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Mr. McCormick also announced that Michael Hall, the company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will formally assume responsibility for Investor Relations of TrustCo. Mr. Hall will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Leonard began his career with Trustco Bank in 1986 and has held a number of positions with the bank and its parent company, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer since 2016. Mr. Curley also has a long tenure with company, having started in 1990. He too has served in many roles at the company, most recently as Head of Retail Banking, having assumed that role in 2022. Michael Hall joined the company in 2015 after previously serving as one of the bank’s outside attorneys for several years.

Carly Batista has been with Trustco Bank since 2004. Ms. Batista previously has been responsible for overseeing the bank’s considerable branch network and also has overseen its foundational retail banking operation. She will now oversee the bank’s operations functions and its Planning and Systems Department. Michael Ewell has been with the bank since 2001 and most recently served as its Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. He will continue to oversee the compliance and information security functions and will assume responsibility for the risk function. Mr. George has been with the company since 1999. He has overseen numerous areas of the bank and most recently has led the Marketing and Planning and Systems Departments. He will assume oversight of the bank’s entire branch network and continue in his role overseeing marketing. Michelle Simmonds has been with the bank since 1996. Ms. Simmonds likewise is of long tenure, having overseen the Facilities and Retail Lending Departments, among others. She will assume responsibility for overseeing all of the bank’s lending operations.

Trustco Bank also has promoted Lesly Jean-Louis to Vice President of Operations, focused on customer experience. Additionally, Stacy Marble has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, focused on technology. Mr. Jean-Louis and Ms. Marble work from the bank’s regional headquarters in Longwood, Florida. Trustco Bank has 52 branches in the Sunshine State.

Chairman McCormick said: “Years of hard and dedicated work have positioned Trustco Bank with a deep bench of highly talented and richly experienced leaders. I could not be more pleased to enhance our organization by elevating all of these talented bankers. Our customers, the communities we serve, and our holding company’s shareholders all stand to reap considerable benefit from these changes. I am excited to see the positive impact of the fresh ideas and perspectives that will flow from these promotions.”

Earlier this year, the Company announced that Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Loans, Scot R. Salvador, will retire at the end of this year. Mr. Salvador joined Trustco Bank in 1995 and held many positions with the company over a distinguished career. Executive Vice President and Florida Regional President Eric W. Schreck also will retire at the end of this year. Mr. Schreck has been with the company since 1989. Additional leadership changes at Trustco Bank are expected in connection with Mr. Schreck’s retirement.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 138 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST. For more information, visit www.trustcobank.com.

