Date: September 4, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

The webinar aims to educate early-stage companies (small businesses) new to the regulatory landscape at the FDA. This activity is intended to provide an overview on resources and programs that FDA has developed across CBER, CDER, and CDRH that can help academic life-science accelerators and early-stage, oncology-related companies, develop new anticancer-therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics. The target audience is entrepreneurs new to the FDA regulatory world that could benefit from support in better understanding when to contact the Agency during preclinical development. Additionally, there will be a Q&A session at the end of each session for the audience to ask questions.

Academic spin-off and early-stage companies (small businesses) developing therapies, devices, diagnostics, and digital health technologies.

Researchers developing new anti-cancer drugs.

Healthcare professionals developing new anti-cancer drugs.

Regulatory resources and early engagement programs available at FDA Center (CBER, CDER, and CDRH)

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), non-clinical, and clinical guidance documents for early product development.

Early-stage small molecule drug and biologic anticancer-drug development. cell and gene therapy anticancer-drug development. anticancer-device and diagnostic development.

Q&A session with FDA regulators

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant's RQAP re-registration.

ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

