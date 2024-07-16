Hong Kong Claims First Place on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for the 4th Consecutive Year

Bar Leone Makes History as the First New Entry to Top the List

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong's Bar Leone made history as the first new entry to claim the top spot on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list. This also marked the fourth consecutive year that a Hong Kong bar was named the region's best, reinforcing the city's position as the gastronomy capital of Asia.



The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) proudly partnered with Asia’s 50 Best Bars to bring the event – one of the region’s most prestigious annual surveys of cocktail tastes and trends – to the city for the second year. The multi-day festival-like celebration saw the region’s best bar talent headlining guest shifts at some of Hong Kong’s most acclaimed cocktail salons and drinking dens in the lead-up to the main event on July 16, welcoming over 1000 of Asia’s leading bartenders, drinks industry professionals and tastemakers to the city.

"The feeling of standing atop the Asia's 50 Best Bars list is one I never could have imagined just over a year ago, when we were just a small team. Hong Kong's bar scene is a crucible of competition, constantly evolving to reflect the city's vibrant diversity. To be recognized as the best in Asia is a true testament to the unwavering passion and relentless drive of our crew. We are beyond blessed to call Hong Kong home, and we will continue pouring our hearts into creating an experience that does justice to this remarkable city we love," said Lorenzo Antinori, owner of Bar Leone.

The 2024 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars again affirmed Hong Kong's standing as a global epicentre for exceptional bar talent and innovation. Hong Kong claimed more spots than any other destination in the top 10, underscoring the depth and breadth of the city's world-class bar scene. A total of nine homegrown establishments are featured on the prestigious ranking, including esteemed venues such as COA (#4), Argo (#9), The Aubrey (#10), Darkside (#17), The Savory Project (#19), Penicillin (#24), Quinary (#26) and Mostly Harmless (#45).

In addition to welcoming the region's leading bartenders and tastemakers for a full roster of guest shifts, Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 also saw the first time the 50 Best Signature Sessions were held in Hong Kong. These collaborative events saw Hong Kong institutions partner with some of the world's best bars for cocktail lovers.

The resounding success of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 reinforced Hong Kong’s reputation as a world-class gastronomy destination. The event was also the first in a three-year partnership between HKTB and 50 Best. This partnership will see two more high-profile 50 Best events take place in Hong Kong over the next two years, presenting an exciting opportunity for Hong Kong to continue to showcase its world-class hospitality scene.

To discover Hong Kong’s rich tapestry of traditional and envelope-pushing institutions that cater to every taste and style all year round, head to these award-winning bars to start planning your next trip to Hong Kong.

