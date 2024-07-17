PVH USA to Supply State-of-the-Art Solar Trackers for Over 200 MW Project in Texas Led by Moss

PV Hardware logo PV Hardware manufactures innovative solar tracking solutions for the US solar energy market. PVH USA engineers work hand-in-hand with manufacturing to highly optimize our production and create exact configurations, opening the way for a whole higher level of innovation.

PVH USA will supply over 200 MW of its state-of-the-art AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers to Moss for an upcoming solar project in Texas.

Our partnership with Moss is crucial for consolidating the full potential of our factory in Houston and positioning PVH USA as one of the leading solar tracker suppliers in the country.” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development at PVH USA

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a leading provider of innovative solar trackers, structures, and control solutions for utility-scale solar power plants, announced today a collaboration with Moss, the nation’s top solar contractor. PVH USA will supply over 200 MW of its state-of-the-art AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers to Moss for an upcoming solar project in Texas.

This project is a significant milestone in PVH USA’s trajectory in the United States and stands as a testament to the company’s expansion as a leading solar tracker manufacturer in the American solar industry. The project marks a joint effort between PVH USA and Moss towards renewable energy development and represents a step forward in their mutual commitment to powering their operations in the renewable energy landscape.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Moss on this important project,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development at PVH USA. “This partnership is crucial for consolidating the full potential of our factory in Houston and positioning PVH USA as one of the leading solar tracker suppliers in the country."

The project will be completed by Q4 2025 and will reach a full capacity of over 200 MW. Once operational, the plant will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 76,500 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 423,800 tons annually.

“We are excited about PVH USA’s commitment to our shared goals and the way we’ve worked together,” said Brandon Andrews, Director of Mechanical Procurement & Logistics at Moss. “We are looking forward to growing together and creating a cleaner energy future for our country.”

This is the first project to be supplied from the PVH USA Houston factory. For more information about PVH USA, visit PVHardware.com/USA.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

PVH USA will supply over 200 MW of its state-of-the-art AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers to Moss for an upcoming solar project in Texas.