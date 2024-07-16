Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,357 in the last 365 days.

Results for tenders just a click away

CANADA, July 16 - The provincial government is making it easier than ever for people to find information about tender award results. 

PEI’s procurement website now offers the results of public tenders all in one area. This will save people time and effort when they’re looking for this information, including who received a contract and the dollar value.   

“We are changing the way the government does business by modernizing and enhancing procurement systems, such as this new website feature. Increasing transparency and accountability of the public procurement process is a priority.” 

- Finance Minister Jill Burridge

The webpage is easy to navigate and searching for a tender award is quick. People can search for results using keywords, vendor name, category, organization, or date range.  

The new tender award webpage, along with flexible options for vendors to submit some tender applications online, demonstrate the government’s commitment towards change and making it easier for people to access government services and information.

Over the next year, the Province will be developing legislation for procurement of services to enhance accountability, strengthen principles of fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, and competitive procurement practices that ensure value for money. The government will be engaging businesses, stakeholders and others to learn from their experiences and gather their ideas. 

Resource:

Media contact:
Stacey Miller
Senior Communications Officer
Finance 
samiller@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Results for tenders just a click away

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more