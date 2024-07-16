Results for tenders just a click away

CANADA, July 16 - The provincial government is making it easier than ever for people to find information about tender award results.

PEI’s procurement website now offers the results of public tenders all in one area. This will save people time and effort when they’re looking for this information, including who received a contract and the dollar value.

“We are changing the way the government does business by modernizing and enhancing procurement systems, such as this new website feature. Increasing transparency and accountability of the public procurement process is a priority.” - Finance Minister Jill Burridge

The webpage is easy to navigate and searching for a tender award is quick. People can search for results using keywords, vendor name, category, organization, or date range.

The new tender award webpage, along with flexible options for vendors to submit some tender applications online, demonstrate the government’s commitment towards change and making it easier for people to access government services and information.

Over the next year, the Province will be developing legislation for procurement of services to enhance accountability, strengthen principles of fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, and competitive procurement practices that ensure value for money. The government will be engaging businesses, stakeholders and others to learn from their experiences and gather their ideas.

