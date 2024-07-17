Detect Oral Cancer Earlier VELscope Oral Cancer Screening at Moore Family Dentistry
Moore Family Dentistry announces a non-invasive procedure vital in detecting potential cancer risks at early, more manageable stages.GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moore Family Dentistry announces the integration of the VELscope Oral Cancer Screening into its suite of advanced dental services.
This innovative screening method represents a significant advancement in proactive patient care, offering a non-invasive approach to detecting potential cancer risks at early, more manageable stages. This cutting-edge technology underscores a commitment to comprehensive oral health management and overall well-being.
Detecting a Silent Killer
Oral cancer poses a serious threat, affecting individuals across all demographics. Recognizing the vital role of early detection, Moore Family Dentistry incorporates the VELscope Oral Cancer Screening into preventive dental care. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the team conducts thorough examinations to identify oral cancer and pre-cancerous lesions that might otherwise remain unnoticed.
Who Should Consider a VELscope Screening?
VELscope Oral Cancer Screening is recommended for anyone seeking a proactive approach to their oral health. It is particularly beneficial for individuals who:
- Use tobacco products: Smokers and users of smokeless tobacco are at higher risk for oral cancer and other abnormalities.
- Consume alcohol regularly: Excessive alcohol use is a known risk factor for oral cancer.
- Have a history of oral cancer or pre-cancerous lesions: Individuals with a personal or family history of oral cancer benefit from regular screenings.
- Experience persistent oral symptoms: Symptoms such as sores, lumps, or patches in the mouth that do not heal should be investigated.
- Are over the age of 40: The risk of oral cancer increases with age, making regular screenings essential for early detection.
How Does the VELscope Work?
The VELscope operates on the principle of tissue fluorescence to identify cellular and structural changes in oral tissues. During the procedure, the VELscope emits a specific wavelength of blue light into the oral cavity. This light excites natural fluorophores in the mucosal tissues, causing them to fluoresce.
Healthy tissues produce a different fluorescence pattern compared to abnormal tissues, which may appear as dark, irregular areas. These patterns help detect various oral health concerns, such as infections, trauma, and early signs of oral cancer, extending beyond the surface layer of the epithelium.
A Pain-Free Procedure
The VELscope examination is entirely pain-free and non-invasive, typically taking less than two minutes. During the screening, a dental professional shines the VELscope’s blue-spectrum light into the mouth, observing the resulting fluorescence through an integrated optical filter. Abnormal fluorescence patterns are carefully recorded for further evaluation and, if necessary, referral to specialists for additional testing or treatment.
Next Steps After VELscope Screening
In the event that the VELscope Oral Cancer Screening detects areas of concern, prompt action is taken to ensure thorough follow-up and care. Any abnormal fluorescence patterns observed during the screening are meticulously documented and reviewed by dental professionals. These findings are then discussed with the patient, providing clarity and support during what can be an anxious time.
Comprehensive Evaluation and Referral
A detailed evaluation of the affected areas is essential for accurate diagnosis. This may involve additional diagnostic tests, such as biopsies or advanced imaging, to determine the nature of the abnormal tissue. Moore Family Dentistry assists patients by coordinating these next steps, ensuring a seamless referral to specialists who can provide further testing and comprehensive care.
Ensuring Patient Well-being Through Proactive Care
Moore Family Dentistry prioritizes patient well-being by providing the VELscope Oral Cancer Screening as part of a comprehensive approach to dental care. Early detection of oral abnormalities can significantly improve treatment outcomes and enhance the likelihood of successful intervention. Regular screenings play a crucial role in maintaining optimal oral health and enabling timely responses to potential issues.
About Moore Family Dentistry
Moore Family Dentistry, located at 501 Health Park Drive, Suite 110, Garner, NC 27529, is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care to the community. Under the leadership of Dr. Adam Moore and Dr. Chetna Patel, the practice emphasizes excellence, compassion, and a patient-centered approach.
For additional information about the VELscope Oral Cancer Screening, contact Moore Family Dentistry at 919-772-1811 or visit the Moore Family Dentistry website to schedule an appointment.
