MANCINI SHENK ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mancini Shenk announced today that Founding Partner Michael Mancini and attorney Mark Sedlander have been recognized among top lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the 2024 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.
“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator,” states the publisher. “Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”
Mancini focuses on shareholder and derivative, business, entertainment, and cannabis disputes, in arbitration and in court, representing a diverse clientele including internationally recognized businesses, notable angel investors, startups, world-famous celebrities, small local businesses, and private individuals.
“Mancini is a leader in cannabis litigation who handles headline-making cannabis disputes, regularly spearheading complex cannabis litigation,” states the publication. “He has recovered tens of millions of dollars for cannabis clients and defeated millions of dollars in claims against them. Mancini also handles high-stakes business, breach of contract, entertainment, and unfair competition cases. He has negotiated advantageous settlements, secured case-ending pretrial rulings, excluded damaging evidence and expert testimony, fended off abusive evidentiary motions, taken and defended key depositions, and handled private arbitration proceedings and civil jury and bench trials in State and Federal courts.”
Sedlander is a trial attorney whose practice consists of white collar defense and government investigations.
“Mr. Sedlander has represented corporate clients and people facing government investigations, including executives, management personnel, and other corporate employees and professionals,” states the publisher. “His matters involve financial services, sports and entertainment, healthcare, commercial cannabis, import/export licensing, aviation management, education, and technology. He regularly negotiates with the Department of Justice and other prosecuting and investigative state and federal agencies.”
