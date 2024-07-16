LSE alumni in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Congratulations to the 12 LSE alumni who have been recognised on this year’s Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list. From ethical founders to innovative entrepreneurs, our alumni truly are shaping the world and making a difference to their industries.

LSE alumni named on the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list 2024 are:

Finance

Saachi Oza

(BSc Economics 2016) Saachi is a senior principal at technology growth private equity firm Bregal Milestone, which manages nearly $2 billion in assets. Saachi, who oversees deals in the Netherlands, Denmark and the DACH markets, has been involved in six significant investments, including Epassi, Milestone’s largest and most successful exit.

Mara Schmiedt

(BSc Geography 2016) Mara is CEO and cofounder of software development company Alluvial. The system enables Ethereum owners to sell their cryptocurrency to users on competing platforms, increasing the pool of potential buyers, as well as un-staking their ether on a moment’s notice.



Manufacturing & Industry

Jai Kanwar

(BSc Management 2020) Jai is a cofounder of freight platform Zeus Labs. Ensuring logistics are efficient, productive and sustainable, the company say that they have reduced carbon emissions by 84 per cent and raised over $2 million. Major UK supply chain partner Wincanton secured a deal with Zeus Labs earlier on this year for exclusive UK and Ireland software rights for its digital freight management technologies.



Media & Marketing

Nada Bashir

(MSc Global Politics 2020) Nada is an International Correspondent at CNN, covering a range of stories and amplifying underrepresented voices. From the earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco to the mass protests in Paris, as well as currently covering the war in Gaza, Nada has reported on many significant global events. Nada is also the first staff reporter for CNN to wear a hijab on air.

Zulum Elumogo

(BSc Social Policy and Government 2018) Zulum, who was LSESU Gen Sec from 2018-20, is the Managing Director of international brand and creativity agency TC & Friends. He joined the Barbican Centre’s Board in 2018, and is its youngest board member. In 2023, Zulum served as the Cultural Producer of the Nigeria Exhibition at the London Design Biennale, representing his country of origin.

Max Klymenko

(MSc Inequalities and Social Science 2019) Max shares careers advice, business insights and social advocacy online, generating more than three billion views and over five million followers across social media. As the founder of communications agency KLYM&CO, Max’s startup has provided services for clients such as Google and Microsoft. During 2023, Max brought in $1.2 million.

Bel Merid

(MSc Media & Communications 2020) Bel launched and leads the UK Lifestyle & Wellness vertical on the global partnerships team at Instagram. Bel collaborates with creators on content and with brands such as Gymshark and Nike. As an expert in community building, Bel created Instagram’s EMEA strategy to engage with creators across Europe, the Middle East and African regions. Supporting a safer online environment, Bel contributed to Instagram’s Unfiltered series.



Retail & eCommerce

Leonhard Soenke

(BSc Management 2019) Leonhard is a cofounder of gifting platform Throne. It has enabled 17 million social media users to fulfil wishlists for 500,000 content creators on social media. Gifting volume is over $83 million per year and in 2023, the business was able to return its $800,000 seed funding to its investors.



Social Impact

Weronika K Czaplewska

(MSc Economics and Philosophy 2020) Mateusz M Masiak

(MSc in Applicable Mathematics 2020) Cofounders Weronika and Mateusz launched Envirly in 2020 to support companies managing their sustainability and environmental impact. It has now raised nearly $2 million, primarily through subscriptions, and operates on a B2B SaaS model.

Christian J Felgenhauer

(General Course 2017) Christian is a cofounder of EdTech scale-up Vaia. The all-in-one learning platform was founded in 2017, and has over 300 employees and $55 million in total venture capital funding.