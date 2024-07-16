Double Portion Supply Launches New Website to Streamline Custom Wholesale Hat Orders

The Flag Bill Hat from Double Portion Supply is one of their many variable products with a backorder option when sold out. Double Portion Supply also has an exclusive line of ready-to-go products that showcase the creative potential and exceptional craftsmanship of their custom hats.

Double Portion Supply is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website, designed to streamline the bulk ordering process for their custom snapback hats.

KIHEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Portion Supply, a wholesale hat company based in Hawaii, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new state-of-the-art website, designed to streamline the bulk ordering process for their custom snapback hats.

Since its inception in 2001, Double Portion Supply has established itself as a leader in specially crafted merch and branded products for companies and individuals across the United States.

Their reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service has made them a go-to supplier of wholesale apparel and headwear for a variety of businesses.

The launch of this new website marks a pivotal moment for Double Portion Supply, as it introduces a range of advanced features designed to enhance the overall customer experience. One of the most exciting aspects of the new website is the introduction of variable products, like their Flag Bill Hat.

This feature is currently available for a limited number of items, allowing customers to easily browse through different color options on a single page, making the shopping process more convenient and efficient.

For example, buyers interested in a foam trucker hat can now cycle through all available color options without having to navigate away from the product page. This seamless integration of options ensures that customers can make more informed decisions quickly and with ease.

In addition to the variable product feature, Double Portion Supply is also introducing a backorder option for select hats that are temporarily out of stock. This means that many products will no longer be marked as "sold out" on the website. Instead, customers can place a backorder, ensuring they can still get the items they want without delay. This feature is initially available for a select number of products but will soon be expanded to include all hats offered by Double Portion Supply.

This move reflects the company’s commitment to meeting customer demand and ensuring that no order goes unfulfilled. In the meantime, customers can call in their backorder requests for any hat, and Double Portion Supply will ensure that these orders are processed promptly.

As a wholesaler, Double Portion Supply is rarely ever truly sold out. The new website is a reflection of their capabilities, aligning their online presence with their operational strengths. The company’s decision to offer a backorder option highlights their ability to meet high demand consistently.

The introduction of these new features is part of Double Portion Supply’s broader strategy to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline the ordering process. By offering variable products and backorder options, the company is making it easier for businesses and individuals to order the hats they need promptly without delays or inconvenience.

Embroidery at Double Portion Supply