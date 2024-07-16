Organized retail crime enforcement results in 700+ arrests, recovery of $6.8 million in stolen goods

Since the inception of this task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in more than 2,600 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 2,800 suspects and the recovery of over 838,000 stolen goods valued at nearly $45 million.

“Through collaborative efforts with retailers and our law enforcement partners, our dedicated task force continues to make incredible strides in combating organized retail crime throughout the state,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP remains steadfast in our commitment to dismantling organized retail crime networks throughout California, ensuring those who prey on our businesses and communities are brought to justice.”

In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety. This plan continues California’s ongoing commitment to safeguard communities and improve public safety; the state has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety.

As part of the state’s largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 communities to help local communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects. Last year, the state’s funding for organized retail crime included over $38,000,000 for Orange County, over $41,000,000 for Los Angeles County, over $11,000,000 for Riverside County, and over $43,000,000 for the San Francisco Bay Area. A full list of the awards is available here.