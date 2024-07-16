Vermont Expands Vehicle Incentive Programs for Residents Affected by Flooding

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced it will again modify its vehicle incentive programs for Vermonters whose personal vehicles were damaged by flooding in an effort to provide increased financial support to households affected by last week’s flooding and to expedite the transition to plug-in electric vehicles.

“Me and my team are doing everything we can to give immediate relief to Vermonters as we continue to assess and respond to the needs,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This program will help those whose vehicles were flooded upgrade to a new vehicle that’s better for the environment.”

Effective today, AOT is offering a package of enhanced incentives for income-eligible Vermonters:

The Replace Your Ride Program , which provides up to $5,000 for swapping a gas- or diesel-powered vehicle for cleaner transportation options, will increase program eligibility to include flood-damaged vehicles, regardless of their age and whether they are currently drivable. Vehicles will still have to meet other program guidelines.

The Incentive Program for New Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs), which currently provides up to $5,000 for a new purchased or leased PEV, will provide an additional $1,000 incentive (up to $6,000 total) to eligible Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.

The MileageSmart Program, the state’s high-efficiency used vehicle program that provides up to 25% of a vehicle’s price, will automatically provide a full $5,000 incentive to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.

Program participants may use these programs to bundle different state incentives, for as much as to $11,000 off the price of a new PEV and a maximum of $10,000 off the price of a used PEV, as well as with other local utility rebates and federal tax credits .

“As our Agency works to restore the state’s critical infrastructure, we also recognize the devastating personal losses sustained by Vermonters during the flooding last week,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “We hope that these changes to our vehicle incentive programs will help people who are struggling after the recent flooding and also help curb the worst effects of climate change.”

For more information on incentive program changes to support Vermonters affected by the flood and other State of Vermont clean transportation initiatives, visit Drive Electric Vermont.

