ServiceTrade Names William Chaney as CEO to Guide Next Phase of Growth

DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , a leading provider of software solutions for commercial service contractors, is excited to announce the appointment of William Chaney as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chaney brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in SaaS software, specifically for field service contractors.



Chaney joins ServiceTrade from his previous role as CEO and board member of FieldRoutes, a vertical SaaS solution provider for residential and commercial field service companies. In this position, he demonstrated exceptional abilities to drive dramatic financial growth, profit margin, and product innovation. With a career spanning over twenty-five years, Chaney is well-equipped to lead ServiceTrade into its next growth phase as the company continues to meet the increasingly complex needs of commercial service contractors. He is a recognized leader with a proven track record of creating positive company culture, building effective leadership teams, accelerating go-to-market strategies, driving product innovation, and providing market-leading, valuable solutions for customers.

Billy Marshall, the outgoing CEO and co-founder of ServiceTrade, expressed his enthusiasm for Chaney's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome William to ServiceTrade. His extensive experience in the commercial field service industry and leadership capabilities make him the perfect person to guide ServiceTrade in its next growth phase. I have full confidence that under his leadership, ServiceTrade will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers. William's vision for product innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible solutions for commercial service contractors."

Marshall will remain active in the company’s affairs as a strategic advisor to Chaney and the board of directors. His efforts going forward will focus on strategic customer development, industry outreach, and driving customer feedback into product innovation plans.

Chaney stated, "I am honored to join ServiceTrade and build on the strong foundation that Billy Marshall and the team established. I look forward to working closely with the talented employees, customers, and partners of ServiceTrade to drive growth, enhance our product offerings, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

ServiceTrade is dedicated to growing its customers' businesses through streamlined operations, technician productivity amid a skilled labor shortage, and winning and keeping clients. With software solutions tailored to fire protection and mechanical contractors' unique needs, deep customer relationships, and a unique combination of industry and SaaS technology expertise, ServiceTrade is poised for continued success and industry-leading growth.

About ServiceTrade

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors. More than 1,300 contractors use ServiceTrade to increase profit and deliver more work during a persistent skilled labor shortage by improving service and project operations, helping technicians be more productive and do their best work, selling more service and inspection agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Over 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade to manage 13 million equipment assets and invoice more than $7.5 billion of service-related commerce. For more information, visit www.servicetrade.com .

Contact:

Media@KTCMarketingandPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbbc1e8a-657a-4298-bb95-4df8f2600964