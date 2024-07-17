Running to Remember: Mission43's 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run in Boise
Registration now open for community tribute with a scenic 5K run/walk honoring service, sacrifice, and unity
We welcome everyone to join us in this meaningful event. It’s not just about remembering the past but strengthening the bonds within our community through shared experiences and continued service”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in downtown Boise on September 11th for the annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run, a poignant event commemorating the heroes lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Mission43, a community organization dedicated to empowering military members, veterans, and their families, invites participants from all backgrounds to honor the spirit of service and sacrifice.
Event Details:
• Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
• Time: 5:45 PM (Opening Ceremony)
• Location: Ann Morrison Park, Boise, ID
This family-friendly 5K will traverse the scenic Boise River Greenbelt and is designed to include participants of all physical abilities, ages, and backgrounds. Whether you are an avid runner, a casual walker, or a handcycle enthusiast, the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run offers a chance for community members to come together in a collective expression of remembrance and resilience.
"We welcome everyone in the Treasure Valley to join us in this meaningful event. It’s not just about remembering the past but strengthening the bonds within our community through shared experiences and continued service," says Dan Nelson, Director of Mission43.
The event will begin with an inspirational opening ceremony at 5:45 PM, followed by the 5K run/walk. Participants can enjoy a variety of post-event festivities at the social area near the start and finish line, including food, beer, music, and entertainment suitable for all ages.
Join us as we pay tribute to our heroes and foster community spirit through the power of remembrance and service.
Registration is free and open now. To sign up and for more information, please visit the Mission43 Event Page.
About Mission43
Many people who leave the military don’t know what to do next, which is why Mission43 has helped thousands advance to a better quality of life in Idaho after the military. After choosing to serve, veterans and their spouses should have access to the best resources available. Led by a team with over 50 years of combined service, Mission43 has created an environment for men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state. As an initiative of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Mission43 drives to make Idaho a destination for life after the military. To learn more, visit Mission43.org.
About Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse
The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is a training facility and headquarters for Mission43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Built in 2023, the Fieldhouse aims to cultivate community, empower athletes, and serve as a training and gathering place for veterans, adaptive athletes, and their families. A state-of-the-art facility, the Fieldhouse offers support for its community members in areas of health, outdoor recreation, education, and employment, and envisions putting Idaho on the map as a world-class destination for accessible recreation and life after the military. To learn more, visit https://www.idahofieldhouse.org/about.
