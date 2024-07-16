Official Media Advisory: Media Invited to Event Discussing the Upcoming Translocation of Desert Bighorn Sheep to Franklin Mountains State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

EL PASO — The Texas Parks Wildlife Department (TPWD) invites the greater El Paso community to learn about restoration of desert bighorn sheep to the Franklin Mountains.

TPWD will host an educational event to provide information about the history, status, challenges and importance of the Franklin Mountains for desert bighorn sheep restoration efforts in Texas. TPWD will begin releasing desert bighorn sheep at the Franklin Mountains State Parks starting in October.

Please join us for a free workshop and lunch!

When: 8:30 am-noon July 20

Where: Franklin Mountains State Park, 2900 Tom Mays Access Rd

Those wishing to attend should register for the event.

Media will have an opportunity to speak with biologists working on the project as well as representatives from partnering organizations.

Media who would like to attend should RSVP by email at news@tpwd.texas.gov .