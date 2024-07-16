Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,376 in the last 365 days.

Official Media Advisory: Media Invited to Event Discussing the Upcoming Translocation of Desert Bighorn Sheep to Franklin Mountains State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

EL PASO — The Texas Parks Wildlife Department (TPWD) invites the greater El Paso community to learn about restoration of desert bighorn sheep to the Franklin Mountains.

TPWD will host an educational event to provide information about the history, status, challenges and importance of the Franklin Mountains for desert bighorn sheep restoration efforts in Texas. TPWD will begin releasing desert bighorn sheep at the Franklin Mountains State Parks starting in October.

Please join us for a free workshop and lunch!

When:  8:30 am-noon July 20  

Where: Franklin Mountains State Park, 2900 Tom Mays Access Rd

Those wishing to attend should register for the event.

Media will have an opportunity to speak with biologists working on the project as well as representatives from partnering organizations.

Media who would like to attend should RSVP by email at news@tpwd.texas.gov .

You just read:

Official Media Advisory: Media Invited to Event Discussing the Upcoming Translocation of Desert Bighorn Sheep to Franklin Mountains State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more