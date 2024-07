Le Boat Introduces New Skipper for Hire Program for 2025 Season

Le Boat offers Skipper for Hire for the Day

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To make boating even easier for first-time cruisers, Le Boat, the leader in private boating vacations in Europe and Canada, announces the launch of its innovative Skipper for Hire program."For many of our new customers, captaining a boat themselves is a new experience. All our boats are easy to drive, and no boat license or prior boating experience is required. The Le Boat experienced base teams provide in-depth orientation, safety briefings, and hands-on training to ensure you're fully prepared," says Lisa McLean, Long Haul Marketing Manager for Le Boat.Le Boat is dedicated to making boating easy, and their fleet of boats is designed for comfort and ease of use, equipped with a steering wheel for left and right turns, a throttle for forward and reverse motion, and certain boats in the Comfort Plus, Premier, and Luxury categories are also fitted with bow and/or stern thrusters, making these canal boats easier to maneuver."Many of our North American guests have expressed interest in having a skipper available as the idea of piloting a boat for the first time can be daunting. In response to this feedback, our Skipper for Hire program aims to enhance the boating experience and provide unparalleled support to our valued guests," Lisa McLean continues. "Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cruiser, our skilled skippers are dedicated to helping our customers feel more confident and ensure their journey is stress-free and enjoyable."Available exclusively along the picturesque Canal du Midi in France starting in the 2025 season, this new offering aims to enhance the cruising experience. Priced at just US$199 per day, travelers can enlist the expertise of a seasoned Le Boat skipper to accompany them on their maiden voyage. On the first full day of the voyage, the appointed skipper provides guests with hands-on instruction on boat operation, navigation techniques, and maneuvering through locks. This personalized guidance instills confidence, empowering guests to navigate independently for the remainder of their excursion.Le Boat skippers will accompany guests for approximately seven hours on the first full day of their vacation, starting at 9:00 AM local time after a comprehensive pre-departure briefing. Skippers provide their lunch and refreshments onboard, and arrangements are made for disembarkation at a suitable location by day's end. Le Boat assumes liability for any accidental damage incurred while the skipper is on board, emphasizing the company's commitment to guest satisfaction and safety.It's important to note that the Skipper for Hire service is exclusively available on 2025 departures across all boat types. Skippers are stationed along the scenic Canal du Midi, departing from Le Boat bases in Castelnaudary, Carcassonne (Trèbes), Homps, and Port Cassafières. Skippers are proficient in both English and French, catering to a diverse range of travelers. Due to limited availability, early booking is recommended for the 2025 cruising season. If successful, Le Boat plans to expand the program to other cruising grounds in Europe or Canada in future seasons.Other Reasons to Book Le Boat Early for the 2025 Cruising Season:• 2025 Early Booking Specials - Special savings. Take advantage of Le Boat’s Early Booking specials and great savings on budget, comfort, and Comfort Plus boat rentals across Europe. specials on Le Boat’s Horizon Fleet available for travel in Canada, France, Holland, Belgium, and Germany. Book before September 1, 2024, and book your vacation.Visit Le Boat's websiteFor reservations - Book 2025 boat rental vacation in Europe or Canada with confidence.For more information about Le Boat's Skipper for Hire program and Early Booking offers for the 2025 season, visitAustralia: For more information visit www.leboat.com.au call +61 2 512 90803South Africa: For more information visit www.leboat.com.za call + 27 800014878About Le Boat:Le Boat is the No.1 provider of inland water boating vacations in Europe, and Canada, bringing together more than 55 years of experience, expertise, and memories. The operator has a fleet of large cruisers available for rent, allowing entire families, and groups of friends, to stay on board and explore their chosen region as they Eat, Sleep, and Live on board their private boat. No boat license or prior boat experience is required.