CSX Earns Top Disability Equality Index® Score, Named "Best Place to Work" for Sixth-Straight Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) was named one of America’s best places to work by the Disability Equality Index® for the sixth-straight year, earning a top score of 100, as announced by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on Tuesday.

“Our continued recognition is a reflection of our ONE CSX culture and our employees who are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where each individual feels valued and can thrive,” said Stephanie Noel, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. “This is a testament to CSX's ongoing efforts to foster a diverse, inclusive, and accessible workplace where everyone can contribute and succeed.”

The Index, a comprehensive benchmarking tool, measures key performance indicators across culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity. Achieving a top score underscores CSX's dedication to implementing best practices and policies that support employees with disabilities.

The Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the AAPD, aimed at driving transparency and progress in disability inclusion across corporate America and beyond.

For more information on the 2024 Disability Equality Index, visit www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

