Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force Welcomes Veterans to Farmers
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Veterans to Farmers to the Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce that Veterans to Farmers has joined our esteemed Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This strategic addition reinforces our collective mission to support veteran-owned businesses and expand opportunities for veterans across various sectors, including agriculture.
The NVBDC MVO Task Force is a distinguished coalition of military and veteran organizations dedicated to advancing the success and growth of veteran-owned businesses. With the inclusion of Veterans to Farmers, we are strengthening our ability to advocate for veterans, share best practices, and influence policies that support veteran entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted to welcome Veterans to Farmers to the MVO Task Force,” said retired Lieutenant Colonel Kathy Poynton, MVO Task Force Director and NVBDC Board Member. “Their expertise in agricultural training and their commitment to veteran empowerment are significant assets to our coalition. Together, we can further enhance the support and resources available to veterans transitioning into civilian careers.”
Veterans to Farmers offers comprehensive training programs that equip veterans with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the agricultural industry. Their hands-on training, educational workshops, and community engagement initiatives have successfully transitioned numerous veterans into new, fulfilling careers in farming.
“The addition of Veterans to Farmers to our task force is a powerful step forward,” said Keith King, President CEO of NVBDC. “Their unique focus on agriculture and sustainable practices will provide invaluable insights and opportunities for our veterans. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will emerge from this partnership.”
As a member of the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Veterans to Farmers will engage in regular meetings, contribute to policy discussions, and collaborate on initiatives to enhance the landscape for veteran-owned businesses. This partnership will also provide Veterans to Farmers with additional resources and networking opportunities, further empowering them to support veterans in their transition to civilian life.
For more information about the NVBDC and the MVO Task Force, visit [www.nvbdc.org](http://www.nvbdc.org). To learn more about Veterans to Farmers and their programs, please visit [www.veteranstofarmers.org](http://www.veteranstofarmers.org).
About NVBDC
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to certifying veteran-owned businesses and connecting them with corporate America. The NVBDC MVO Task Force is a coalition of military and veteran organizations working together to support and advocate for veteran-owned businesses.
About Veterans to Farmers
Veterans to Farmers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans transition into agricultural careers. Through comprehensive training programs, the organization empowers veterans to build sustainable futures in farming, fostering community and purpose.
https://nvbdc.org/nvbdc-news/national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-welcomes-veterans-to-farmers-to-the-military-and-veteran-organization-mvo-task-force/
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here