July 16, 2024 - Virginia Court Orders American Muslims for Palestine to Produce Records Requested by Attorney General Miyares
Virginia Court Orders American Muslims for Palestine to Produce Records Requested by Attorney General Miyares
Miyares Investigating Allegations the Non-Profit Violated Virginia Charitable Solicitation Laws
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Virginia court ordered the AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), to produce records requested by a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) issued by his office. The Court denied AMP’s petition to set aside the CID.
Under Virginia law, the Office of the Attorney General has the jurisdiction to investigate possible violations of the Commonwealth’s charitable registration and solicitation laws. In October 2023, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General issued a CID to AMP seeking information regarding its compliance with Virginia’s charitable registration and solicitation laws.
The AJP Educational Foundation Inc. is a public nonprofit with its headquarters located in Falls Church, Virginia.
The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as this investigation remains ongoing.
