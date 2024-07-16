MSI Appoints New President and Chief Operations Officer
National Field Services Company Promotes Industry Veteran Kellie Chambers
I’m also focused on growing and developing future leadership for our company and our industry.”FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSI, an Insight One Company, has promoted Kellie Chambers to President and COO, replacing Baker Breedlove who departed earlier this month. The announcement was made by Steve Stallard, Principal of the Insight One Family of companies that includes MSI, Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, I Property Claims and Insight One Recovery Solutions.
— Kellie Chambers
Chambers joined MSI in 2022 as an EVP after spending more than 20 years in the Field Services industry training and staff and organizing operations. “Kellie has excelled in team building and fostering internal collaboration,” said Stallard.
“Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding our market share, optimizing operational efficiencies and establishing standards in communicating with our field partners and suppliers.”
Chambers said her immediate priority is upgrading the MSI enterprise system, a move that she says will reduce employee workload by 33% and significantly increase profit margins. “I’m also focused on growing and developing future leadership for our company and our industry. We serve a dynamic client base of investors, asset managers and loan servicers and MSI will be prepared to adapt to industry changes,” Chambers said.
As a leading national field services provider with an operating footprint in all states and U.S. Territories, MSI takes pride in preserving communities and providing clients with customizable and compliant property preservation solutions.
MSI is part of the Insight One Family of Companies that provides End-to-End Solutions that include Field Services, Renovations, Hazard Claim Recovery, Loss Recovery, and Real Estate Auctions. For more information, visit www.msionline.com
