Maryland Department of General Services Holds Ribbon Cutting for 200th Electric Vehicle Charging Port

July 16, 2024

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Secretary Atif Chaudhry today participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the installation of the 200th electric vehicle charging port at the Ellicott City District Courthouse and Multi-Service Center. This significant milestone was achieved through the diligent efforts of the Maryland Department of General Services’ Office of Energy & Sustainability’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

“Through Governor Moore’s initiative to build a cleaner and greener Maryland, our department has been a leader in environmental stewardship,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “By establishing the electrical infrastructure to permit the state to transition from gasoline combustion engines to electric vehicles, we are ensuring cleaner air and preserving our environment for future generations.”

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program was tasked with implementing electric vehicle infrastructure across all state agencies to prepare for the transition to an all-electric fleet. To date, the program has successfully overseen the installation of 200 electric vehicle charging ports across 36 projects at state facilities.

Through strategic partnerships with BGE and Delmarva Utilities, leveraging programs like BGE EVSmart, the department has accelerated the installation of the majority of the charging stations This initiative forms part of a broader State of Maryland effort to collaborate with electric utility companies, enhancing electric vehicle infrastructure at state, county, and local government facilities statewide.

The Maryland Department of General Services remains committed to expanding the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, in alignment with the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022. Currently, an additional 82 state-owned charging ports are under construction at various state facilities across Maryland, furthering the state’s progress toward an all-electric fleet.

