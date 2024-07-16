CertiPUR-US Executive Director Michael Crowell to Retire
It’s been the highlight of my career to be involved with the CertiPUR-US program. In setting rigorous standards for foam, we've contributed to safer homes and better indoor air quality.”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Crowell, who has served as CertiPUR-US® executive director for the past ten years, has announced he will be retiring by the end of the year.
— Michael Crowell
Under Crowell’s decade of leadership, CertiPUR-US foam certification program participation has expanded from 29 foam producers in five countries to more than 100 foam producers in 17 countries, now encompassing much of the foam supplied to the U.S. bedding and upholstered furniture markets. Crowell has played a key role in transforming the flexible polyurethane foam, bedding and furniture industries to make foam products used in the home safer and more sustainable. In May, Crowell was honored with the organization’s Outstanding Leadership Award.
“It’s been the highlight of my career in the foam industry to be involved with the CertiPUR-US program. It’s a win-win program,” says Crowell. “In setting rigorous standards for foam, we position the industry for continued growth while serving the public by providing a certification that ensures foams contribute to safer homes and better indoor air quality.”
Crowell’s distinguished career includes more than 40 years of senior management experience in the flexible polyurethane foam industry, spanning technical, manufacturing, sales and marketing positions. Before taking the helm at CertiPUR-US, he served as vice president of marketing and sales for Flexible Foam Products, responsible for government and industry product compliance, marketing and sales. He previously was vice president of automotive sales for Foamex International (now known as FXI).
Crowell holds an MBA with a focus in global management from Michigan State University and has served on both the CertiPUR-US program and the International Sleep Products Association board of directors. Crowell’s successor will be announced in August.
Helen Sullivan
CertiPUR-US® Program
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram