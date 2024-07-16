Brain Health Supplements Market: E-commerce and Retail Strategies for Expanding Reach | CAGR 9.9%

Brain Health Supplements Market Study

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has added a new research study on the Global Brain Health Supplements Market to its repository. This comprehensive study delves into the market's risk analysis, highlights various opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic decision-making. The report further examines the market on a regional basis, shedding light on the areas driving market growth. This report is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape within the Global Brain Health Supplements Market. Notably, the study profiles key players in the industry, including Accelerated Intelligence, AlternaScript, Natroll, HVMN, KeyView Labs, Liquid Health, Natural Factors Nutritional Products, Onnit Labs, Purelife Bioscience, and Quincy Bioscience.

Brain Health Supplements Market Statistics: The global Brain Health Supplements market is projected to reach $19,730.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Brain Health Supplements Market Growth Drivers:

Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a rising incidence of age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia, prompting more people to seek preventive measures.

Stress and Mental Health Concerns: Modern lifestyles often involve high stress levels and mental fatigue, leading individuals to look for supplements that can support cognitive function and reduce stress.

Research and Innovation: Advances in neuroscience and research into the effects of various compounds on brain function have led to the development of new and more effective supplements.

Changing Consumer Preferences: There is a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in supplements, driving the market towards more natural formulations.

E-commerce and Retail Expansion: The availability of brain health supplements through online channels and retail outlets has expanded their accessibility to a broader consumer base globally.

Fitness and Wellness Trends: The overall trend towards health and wellness, including cognitive fitness, has bolstered the demand for brain health supplements as part of a holistic approach to well-being.



The segments and sub-section of Brain Health Supplements market is shown below:

By Age Group: Children, Adults, and Elderly

By Product: Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals, and Natural Molecules

By Application: Memory Enhancement, Mood & Depression, Attention & Focus, Longevity & Anti-Aging, Sleep & Recovery, and Anxiety

By Supplement Form: Tablets, Capsules, and Others

By Sales Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Accelerated Intelligence, AlternaScript, Natroll, HVMN, KeyView Labs, Liquid Health, Natural Factors Nutritional Products, Onnit Labs, Purelife Bioscience, Quincy Bioscience.



Important years considered in the Brain Health Supplements study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Brain Health Supplements Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



