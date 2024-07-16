Judge Jay D. Mondry 1939-2024

Jay D. Mondry was born to Leo and Marion Mondry on May 4th, 1939 in Grand Forks, ND and died on July 10th, 2024 in Park Rapids, MN.

He grew up on the family farm in Ardoch, ND and graduated from St. James High School in Grand Forks in 1957. Jay played basketball in high school and developed a life-long love of sports. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in political science in 1961. On September 2nd of that same year, he married Judy Trueblood, his high school sweetheart. Together they had their three oldest children in each of Jay’s three years of law school at the University of North Dakota. Upon Jay’s graduation in 1964, they moved to Wadena, MN where they had their 4th child, and then to Park Rapids, MN, where he and Judy made their home and raised their family.

He practiced law successfully in Park Rapids for 26 years, including 2 stints as Hubbard County attorney. Jay also went on to serve 3 consecutive terms as Hubbard County district judge from 1990 to 2006.

He developed and maintained a love of sports his entire life. His two main passions were Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux hockey. Hundreds of weekends in the fall and winter would be spent attending games of his two favorite teams, usually accompanied by his best buddy, R Jon Fitzner, whom he met in law school. Together, they attended 25 NCAA Frozen Fours, basketball final fours and countless Sioux hockey games across the upper Midwest.

Jay was also an avid outdoorsman. He hunted elk, moose, geese, pheasant and ducks all over North America. He loved fishing at Lake of the Woods and made multiple trips to Alaska to catch salmon and halibut. He was particularly enamored with deer hunting closer to home and the land and deer shack he bought and developed, which he affectionately referred to as the Savannah Hilton.

He was a stalwart and dedicated advocate for the community of Park Rapids and beyond. He committed countless hours to community service, serving as chairman or president of numerous civic organizations: Ducks Unlimited (which he helped found), the Lions Club and the Hubbard County Park Board, where he helped lead and develop the push to build the Heartland Trail. After several teaching trips to Poland, he also founded North Country Charity Group to provide financial assistance for a children’s orphanage there.

He loved North Dakota, Park Rapids, Fish Hook Lake, spending time in his retirement at his Florida house, his Polish heritage and anything and everything surrounding the Mondry family, farming and Ardoch, where he will be laid to rest with Judy and the rest of his family.

Jay was a lifelong and ardent Catholic. The only non-Catholic school he attended was UND Law School, where he endowed the Mondry Family Scholarship in 2004. He was a proud and extremely active member of St. Peter’s Catholic parish for 55 years. He was the chairman of the two largest fundraising drives the church had during that time and was extremely proud of his contributions made to and for the St. Peter’s community.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Judy. Jay will be deeply missed by his children Matt (Roxanne) of Grand Rapids, MN, Marty (Kevin) Grote of Cottage Grove, MN, Amy of Milwaukee, WI and Tony of Portland, OR and his grandchildren Heidi, Katie, Nathan, Jordan and Katelin and his great grandchildren Mila, Watson, Louis, Nora, Penny and Daisy.

Jay will also be missed by his siblings Joan (Lynn) Gilbertson, Joel (Connie), Jared, Joyce Frison, Jane, Judd, Jackie (Paul) Welle and Jeff, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Jay’s visitation and funeral will be held on Monday, July 22nd at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Park Rapids, MN. Visitation from 12:00-1:00 and the funeral immediately following at 1:00.

View the complete obituary here: https://www.ceasefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jay-D-Mondry?obId=32325743#/obituaryInfo