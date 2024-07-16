A Titan of Motorsport, the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, Set to Headline the 2024 Broad Arrow Monterey Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce it will present a true titan of motorsport and one of the most collectible of all Porsches extant, the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, estimated at $8,500,000 - $10,500,000. Chassis 993-GT1-108 is one of just nine customer GT1s originally made and notably, the GT1 is offered directly from long-term private ownership where it has been in the hands of an esteemed Porsche collector for some time. Also of note, it was never severely damaged or dismantled and today remains in superbly presented condition.

Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions states, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the sale of this spectacular part of Porsche history, offered from one of the best curated private Porsche collections in the world. This particular GT1 is an incredibly impressive example, not just because of its successful race history but also because it has lived a life mostly spared from serios damage or drama and it remains in exceptional overall condition. Impressively, the GT1 was collectible on day one of its life, and today, that remains even more so the case.”

First campaigned by the highly successful German Roock Racing Team as their lead car in the 1997 FIA GT Championship it was then raced at the 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours by Le Mans winners Allan McNish and Stéphane Ortelli alongside former Formula One driver Karl Wendlinger. Following which, it had an impressive 1997 U.S. PSCR season with Rohr Racing winning the IMSA GTS-1 class championship with four race wins in the hands of McNish and Andy Pilgrim among others. Formerly of The Drendel Collection, today it is offered from a prominent, world-class Porsche collector.

Other notable Porsche variants consigned for this year’s auction include;

1998 RUF CTR II, estimated at $2,200,000 - $2,500,000

1964 Porsche Carrera 904 GTS, estimated at $2,200,000 - $2,500,000

1988 Porsche 959 Komfort, estimated at $1,800,000 - $2,200,000

1998 RUF Turbo R Limited, estimated at $1,500,000 - $2,000,000

1995 Porsche 911 GT2, estimated at $1,300,000 - $1,600,000

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight, estimated at $1,250,000 - $1,500,000

2005 Porsche Carrera GT, estimated at $1,100,000 - $1,300,000

2021 RUF RT 12 R, estimated at $800,000 - $1,000,000

1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Slantnose Cabriolet, estimated at $350,000 - $400,000

2024 Porsche 911 Dakar, estimated at $350,000 - $400,000

Broad Arrow Auctions is also pleased to announce a date change for this year’s Monterey auction as, for the first time, the Hagerty Motorlux event will serve as the backdrop for a selected offering of approximately 40 cars to be auctioned on Wednesday evening, the 14th, with the auction beginning at 6:30 pm. The auction will continue Thursday, the 15th with the sale beginning at 3:00 pm. Please visit the Broad Arrow website for additional information on the upcoming auction and to purchase Motorlux tickets directly, please visit the Motorlux website directly.

Photo Credits: Modern photography courtesy of Robin Adams

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com