TWO DOLL AMIR & ELEY ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Co-Founders Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized as top litigators in California by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the 2024 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.
“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator,” states the publisher. “Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”
Amir has a 20-year record of winning bet-the-company cases. He represents a variety of clients including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies and high net-worth individuals.
“[Amir] has represented clients as lead counsel in complex matters in all phases of litigation, including state and federal jury and bench trials, arbitration proceedings, and Court of Appeals and California Supreme Court arguments,” states the publication. “He has recently obtained a complete defense decision in a state court trial on behalf of a major university in a discrimination and breach of contract case.”
Eley has served as lead counsel for clients in defense of class action and individual lawsuits throughout the country.
“Eley has successfully litigated cases at all levels, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, arguing appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide,” the publisher states. “As the chair of the firm’s financial services practice, Mr. Eley’s experience extends across all lines of the consumer lending business, including issues arising out of retail and online banking, mortgage lending and servicing, credit cards, healthcare loans and auto loans.”
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
