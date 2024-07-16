TWO MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie and Partner Jon McNutt have been recognized among top lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the 2024 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.
“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator,” states the publisher. “Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”
Mr. Elie is a Martindale Hubbell AV-Rated attorney specializing in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation and counseling. “[He] has extensive experience defending and prosecuting a broad range of environmental, administrative and litigation matters,” states the publication. “Mr. Elie has handled a wide variety of insurance, commercial litigation and white-collar criminal matters as well as pre-litigation counseling for businesses, non-profit organizations and public entities. He has extensive experience in complex environmental, insurance and tort litigation and environmental counseling. His environmental and tort litigation experience includes dozens of actions in California State Courts and Federal District Courts.”
In other recognitions, Mr. Elie was named to “Best Lawyers in America” in 2023 and 2024.
Mr. McNutt litigates high-stakes wage and hour class and PAGA actions and single plaintiff employment suits, on behalf of employers in the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation, entertainment, financial services, and many other industries. Having served as in-house and outside counsel over more than twenty years of practice, Mr. McNutt is well known in higher education, representing colleges and universities through California and across the nation.
He is a leading authority in traditional labor on behalf of management – advising employers in union campaigns, serving as chief negotiator in collective bargaining, defending employers in union grievances, arbitrations, representation cases, and unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board. Mr. McNutt also counsels employers on a wide variety of employment and labor issues, including employee terminations, workplace investigations, management training, reduction-in-force planning, and conducts wage and hour and employer practices audits.
